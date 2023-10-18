The ELegend EL1 is a Retro-Inspired Electric Powerhouse

We’re being bombarded with new electric vehicles every year, to the point it feels like overkill. But then a shop like Germany’s ELegend comes along, producing a wicked, all-electric racer inspired by the 1980s Audi Sport Quattro, along with a wicked price of $890,000. Based on what we’re seeing, it’s well worth it—all with founder and designer Marcus Holzinger at the helm.

The 1980s Audi Sport Quattro achieved legendary status due to its groundbreaking technological innovations, notably the introduction of Audi’s iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Combined with its potent turbocharged engine, this pioneering rally car not only set new standards for performance and handling but also laid the foundation for Audi’s dominance in motorsport during that era. Now, we’re seeing a new take (sort of) on the iconic dirt slinger.

An electric race car with massive power and impressive range

Putting down an impressive 816 horsepower (600 kW), the EL1 is a refreshing take on an all-electric sports car. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 300 km/h. Full specs at the end of this post.

The retro-looking racer rides on old-school-inspired rims for the whole look with ELegend-Design 19-inch ultra-light rims up front, wrapped in 285/30R19 rubber up front, and the same wheels but in 20-inches in the back, wrapped in larger 305/30R20 tires.

As for handling, The EL1 comes with a carefully engineered chassis featuring a wheelbase of 2445 mm and track widths of 1630 mm in the front and 1604 mm in the rear. The electric power steering, complete with normal and sport modes, ensures a responsive driving experience. Double wishbone suspension at both the front and rear, along with 3-way adjustable dampers and adjustable stabilizers strive to provide the ultimate in handling and comfort.

Beneath its boxy, streamlined exterior, the EL1 houses an 80 kWh battery, allowing for an impressive range of 400 km according to WLTP standards. And when it’s time to recharge, the EL1 can handle DC fast-charging at speeds of up to 200 kW for minimal downtime.

Pricey or not, in our view, this is how electric cars should look, paying homage to iconic design with all the modern tech. Learn more at the eLegend website.

ELegend EL1 Specs