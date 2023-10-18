Culture

The ELegend EL1 is a Retro-Inspired Electric Powerhouse

If you're getting strong old-school Audi Sport Quattro vibes with the $890,000 ELegend EL1, you're on the right track.

ELegend’s $890,000 1980s Audi Sport Quattro-inspired EL1
| Updated:

We’re being bombarded with new electric vehicles every year, to the point it feels like overkill. But then a shop like Germany’s ELegend comes along, producing a wicked, all-electric racer inspired by the 1980s Audi Sport Quattro, along with a wicked price of $890,000. Based on what we’re seeing, it’s well worth it—all with founder and designer Marcus Holzinger at the helm.

elegends el1 and audi-sport quattro

The 1980s Audi Sport Quattro achieved legendary status due to its groundbreaking technological innovations, notably the introduction of Audi’s iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Combined with its potent turbocharged engine, this pioneering rally car not only set new standards for performance and handling but also laid the foundation for Audi’s dominance in motorsport during that era. Now, we’re seeing a new take (sort of) on the iconic dirt slinger.

An electric race car with massive power and impressive range

Putting down an impressive 816 horsepower (600 kW), the EL1 is a refreshing take on an all-electric sports car. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 300 km/h. Full specs at the end of this post.

ELegend’s $890,000 1980s Audi Sport Quattro-inspired EL1 sitting in airplane hanger

The retro-looking racer rides on old-school-inspired rims for the whole look with ELegend-Design 19-inch ultra-light rims up front, wrapped in 285/30R19 rubber up front, and the same wheels but in 20-inches in the back, wrapped in larger 305/30R20 tires.

As for handling, The EL1 comes with a carefully engineered chassis featuring a wheelbase of 2445 mm and track widths of 1630 mm in the front and 1604 mm in the rear. The electric power steering, complete with normal and sport modes, ensures a responsive driving experience. Double wishbone suspension at both the front and rear, along with 3-way adjustable dampers and adjustable stabilizers strive to provide the ultimate in handling and comfort.

Beneath its boxy, streamlined exterior, the EL1 houses an 80 kWh battery, allowing for an impressive range of 400 km according to WLTP standards. And when it’s time to recharge, the EL1 can handle DC fast-charging at speeds of up to 200 kW for minimal downtime.

Pricey or not, in our view, this is how electric cars should look, paying homage to iconic design with all the modern tech. Learn more at the eLegend website.

ELegend EL1 Specs

Body StructureFull Axis-2-Axis carbon fiber monocoque
MaterialsComposite material
Length4155 mm
Width1910 mm
Height1270 mm
Doors2
Seats2
Luggage CompartmentFront – Frunk for charging cables, Rear – 2 hand luggage cases + 2 golf bags
Weight1790 kg
Top Speed300 km/h
Acceleration0-100 km/h: 2.8 s, 0-200 km/h: 7.5 s
Range (WLTP)400 km
LayoutAWD
Max. Power600 kW / 816 HP
Max. TorqueFront – 380 Nm, Back – 670 Nm, Combined – 1050 Nm
GearboxInput gearbox with sport differential front and rear
Chassis DataWheelbase – 2445 mm, Track Width Front – 1630 mm, Track Width Rear – 1604 mm
SteeringElectric power steering, including normal and sport mode
SuspensionDouble wishbone suspension front and rear, 3-way adjustable dampers front and rear, Adjustable stabilizers front and rear
Battery Capacity80 kWh
Onboard Charging SystemAvailable, 22 kW
DC Fast ChargingUp to 200 kW
Front RimsELEGEND-Design 19″ ultra light
Front Tires285/30R19
Rear RimsELEGEND-Design 20″ ultra light
Rear Tires305/30R20
