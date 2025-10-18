This One-Off Ferrari Fuses 1980s Obsession with Hybrid Power

Ferrari’s well-deserved love affair with the 1980s just birthed something wild: the SC40. It’s not a remake of the F40, but a full-blown re-imagination built for one collector through Ferrari’s Special Projects programme.

Unveiled in Maranello on October 17, 2025, the SC40 starts life as a 296 GTB before being stripped down and reborn with serious retro energy. The proportions are instantly familiar: long, low nose, short tail, and that unmistakable fixed rear wing; a high-mounted homage to the F40’s silhouette that looks straight out of 1987.

The one-off SC40 (Ferrari)

Base model: Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB Configuration: Mid-rear-engine, rear-wheel drive

Mid-rear-engine, rear-wheel drive Powertrain: 3.0L twin-turbo V6 + electric motor (plug-in hybrid)

3.0L twin-turbo V6 + electric motor (plug-in hybrid) Total output: ~818 hp (combined, est.)

~818 hp (combined, est.) Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

While the chassis, twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain, and rear-drive setup are shared with the 296 GTB, every surface on the SC40 has been redesigned. Flavio Manzoni’s design team re-sculpted it with crisp vertical cuts and aggressive triangular intakes. Definitely a modern take on the F40’s classic NACA ducts. Even the smoked Lexan louvres and open-mesh rear fascia nod to that raw, functional style that made the F40 a poster-car icon.

Ferrari

Inside, the retro cues keep coming. Carbon-Kevlar in the footwells and dash inserts meets charcoal Alcantara and red Jacquard fabric (an unapologetic blend of motorsport and memory). There’s nothing minimalist here; every detail feels engineered to remind you this isn’t another digital-age supercar, it’s a physical one-off built by hand for someone with serious taste and even deeper pockets.

Ferrari

Finished in Bianco SC40 paint, the car manages to look both sculptural and brutal; an art piece that actually moves. And fast. No performance numbers have been shared (we’re guessing around 820 horsepower), but given the 296 GTB’s 818 hp output, this thing won’t need nostalgia to feel special.

The SC40 isn’t about accessibility or volume; it’s Ferrari showing it still knows how to build emotion into metal and carbon fibre. One car, one owner, one moment of design madness that connects the past to the hybrid future.

Ferrari

If you want to see it in the flesh, the styling buck used to shape its bodywork is now on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, and it’s proof that Ferrari’s most interesting work might just be the stuff it builds once.