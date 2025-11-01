SUV & CrossoverFull-Size SUV 8 Seaters

Nissan Just Turned Its Family SUV Into a Desert-Racing Beast

Nissan Dune Patrol rear off roading
Nissan

The Armada gets wild with a factory-built off-road attitude.

Nissan’s Dune Patrol Concept takes the brand’s big, family-friendly Armada and turns it loose in the sand. Similar to the Nissan Armada Snow Patrol debuted at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. Built for the 2025 SEMA Show, this dirt-slinging Armada pays tribute to Nissan’s desert-racing roots with a long-travel suspension, widened fenders, and massive 37-inch Yokohama GEOLANDAR tires on prototype NISMO beadlock wheels. The result looks less like a carpool hauler and more like a Baja support rig.

Inside and out, Dune Patrol is loaded with off-road hardware: high-clearance bumpers, a swing-out spare mount, skid plates, and roof-mounted MOLLE panels for extra fuel and water. There’s even an onboard air compressor for long desert runs. It’s not something you can buy (yet), but this concept shows just how wild the next wave of factory-built off-roaders could get.

