First Look: Lexus RX 450h+ Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

Santa Barbara, CA — In a market flooded with SUVs and crossovers, it’s tough to keep track of the endlessly new string of models hitting the market every year. But then there are those early adoptors like the Lexus RX — a medium-size, luxury sport utility that first arrived back in 1998 (yes, that’s 1998 not 2008). A time when the term luxury SUV made as much sense as Y2K.

First-generation Lexus RX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Well, the RX clearly made sense because it’s grown into Lexus’ most important product, becoming its best-selling vehicle, with a projected 20% increase in RX sales in Canada alone. It’s also one of the top-selling premium haulers in its segment, competing with strong rivals like the Audi Q5, BMW X5, and Cadillac XT5 to name a few.

For 2023, not only does the RX gain a complete, next-generation redesign built on a new lighter Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform while offering four all-new electrified powertrains, it adds two important new models to the mix: the 366-hp RX 500h F Sport Performance and first-ever plug-in hybrid with the RX 450h+ we’re discussing here.

When is the RX 450h+ Plug-in Hybrid coming to North America?

That’s easy. We don’t know. While all three other models have a late 2022 release date — including the RX 350 (gas model) and RX 350h (hybrid) — we anticipate a 2024 North American release date for the 450h+, according to Lexus. But that’s unofficial, so don’t hold us to anything.

Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV. Photo: Amee Reehal Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV. Photo: Amee Reehal

To comply with emissions standards, Lexus will make the PHEV version available in other markets first, including Japan. But for North Americans, expect to wait longer. Below, a quick look at all four 2023 Lexus RX flavours on tap:

2023 Lexus RX Model Powertrain and Transmission (AWD for all) RX 350 2.4L turbocharged inline 4-cylinder (275 hp / 317 lb-ft.), 8-speed automatic transmission RX 350h 2.5L 4-cylinder, 2-motor hybrid (246 hp / 233 lb-ft. combined), electronic CVT RX 500h F Sport Performance 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 1-motor hybrid (366 hp / 406 lb-ft.), 6-speed automatic transmission 2024 RX 450h+ 2.5L 4-cylinder with 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and E-four motor

Exclusive drive in the RX plug-in hybrid

Lucky for us, we did get a quick opportunity to pilot this distinct RX offering through the rolling hills just outside Santa Barbara. While not much separates the RX 450h+ from the other 2023 RX models in terms of exterior and interior styling, we do expect it to get a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas engine paired to a 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and E-four motor.

2023 Lexus RX 350h (left) and pre-production Lexus RX 450h+ (right). Photo: Amee Reehal

No RX 450h+ specs like horsepower and torque have been officially released, but it’s worth noting the RX 350h hybrid (not a PHEV) makes 246 hp and 233 lb-ft. combined, courtesy of a 2.5L 4-cylinder, 2-motor hybrid.

This all pairs to an electronic CVT and full-time all-wheel drive for powerful acceleration we believe will be more robust than the RX 350h, in part to the RX 450h+’s more powerful rear motor.

We jumped in for a ride in the pre-production RX 450h+ with our friend Brian Chow from Everyday Reviews. Here’s a quick look at this plug-in hybrid on the road (at the 23:18 marker):

Lexus RX 450h+ interior

Again, expect virtually the same interior as the 2023 RX lineup, particularly the RX 350 and RX 350h (the range-topping RX gets the extra F Sport upgrades and sportier cabin features).

Few things to expect when this PHEV hits the production line includes the new Lexus Interface with an available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen (a 9.8-inch unit is standard), a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and small electronic gear shifter.

Perhaps the only real cabin difference is that ‘EV Hold’ button near the shifter propelling this mid-sized SUV with forced all-electric power — opposed to a strictly hybrid mode toggling between the electric motor and gas engine with regenerative braking as in the RX 350h hybrid.

Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV. Photo: Amee Reehal Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV. Photo: Amee Reehal

When in pure electric mode, the RX 450h+ is surprising quick, with ample torque right off the line and at higher RPMs. Don’t expect the same acceleration in hybrid mode (or even with the hybrid-powered RX 350h).

While the mid-range RX 350 and RX 350h hybrid will be the volume-selling models, there’s a lot of upside to a plug-in hybrid like the RX 450h+ — you get all the benefits of the gas engine, electric motor powertrain with the upper edge with access all-electric goodness when needed. Stay tuned for more info on Lexus’ first-ever plug-in hybrid RX.

Read our full story — 2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review