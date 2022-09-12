2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review 

Santa Barbara, CA – The top-selling Lexus RX is all-new for 2023, and it will arrive with not only new styling inside and out but also with new variants as high-performance hybrid (RX 500h F Sport Performance) and plug-in (RX 450h+) models are set to join the lineup for the first time.

Here’s our take on the 2023 RX model range and each one performs.

Pricing

Pricing for the 2023 Lexus RX is not yet available. It will be announced closer to on-sale which is slated for this Fall. For reference, the outgoing 2022 model has a base MSRP of $47,070 in the U.S. and $57,500 in Canada.

2023 Lexus RX Interior

2023 Lexus RX 350h. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal

At first blush, the RX SUV reminds us a lot of its smaller NX sibling, which was all-new for 2022. From the new Lexus Interface with an available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen (a 9.8-inch unit is standard), to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and small electronic gear shifter, the new RX’s cockpit appears to be just a slightly larger version of the one in the NX.

Generally, the cabin is a spacious mix of high-grade plastics, fabrics and metallic finishes that all fit together well and exude an impression of quality. The design is minimalist, but it looks and feels much more modern than that of the outgoing model.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

As for standard content, there’s a lot of it. The base 350 comes with, among other things, a moonroof, heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, e-latch doors with safe exit assist, 12-speaker audio, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Performance / Drive Impressions

We took all four Lexus powertrains for a spin in California and came away impressed with each. The powertrains are as follows:

RX 350 AWD – 2.4L turbocharged inline 4-cylinder (275 hp / 317 lb-ft.), 8-speed automatic transmission

– 2.4L turbocharged inline 4-cylinder (275 hp / 317 lb-ft.), 8-speed automatic transmission RX 350h AWD – 2.5L 4-cylinder, 2-motor hybrid (246 hp / 233 lb-ft. combined), electronic CVT

– 2.5L 4-cylinder, 2-motor hybrid (246 hp / 233 lb-ft. combined), electronic CVT RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD – 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 1-motor hybrid (366 hp / 406 lb-ft.), 6-speed automatic transmission

– 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 1-motor hybrid (366 hp / 406 lb-ft.), 6-speed automatic transmission RX 450h+ AWD – 2.5L 4-cylinder with 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and E-four motor – horsepower and torque figures have not been released

2023 Lexus RX 350h. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Lexus RX 350h. Photo: Amee Reehal

Of these, the ones that really stood out were the base RX 350 and the RX 500h F Sport Performance. We were expecting to be impressed with the latter, which is officially known as the 500h F Sport Performance AWD, but the former caught me a bit off-guard.

The 2.4L turbo in the RX 350 delivers snappy acceleration which, when combined with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic and variable all-wheel drive, makes for a lively performance machine. The AWD system can, depending on driving conditions, alter torque split from 75:25 front / rear to 50:50, which really helps aid traction and handling.

2023 Lexus RX 350h. Photo: Amee Reehal

On twisty California roads, the pre-production RX 350 we drove handled the undulating asphalt and deceasing radius turns with ease. The steering felt precise and there was little body lean.

The 500h F Sport Performance is the fastest Lexus SUV I’ve ever driven. It promises improved performance, and it really delivers. Power from the 2.4L turbo is aided by a rear 80 kW eAxle consisting of an inverter and electric motor designed to provide near instant power to the rear wheels.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance interior and exterior photos:



2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal







2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal





















2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Lexus RX interior. Photo: Amee Reehal











Combined with a high-output nickel-metal hydride battery and DIRECT4 AWD system, the 500h gets power to the ground quickly, both from rest and at speed. Shifting from the 6-speed automatic is fast and precise and body roll is well controlled.

Generally, all RX models I drove delivered a quiet and composed ride and a quiet cabin environment. Performance really isn’t the name of the game for the RX R350h and RX 450h+, but the power they do have is more than enough for everyday driving situations.

Here’s our first look at the new RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid pre-production model before it arrives likely in 2024.

Takeaway

Top features Refined, premium luxury style

Lexus Interface with 14-inch multimedia touchscreen

2.4-liter turbo performance Competitors Audi Q5

BMW X5

Cadillac XT5

The 2023 RX appears poised to continue the nameplate’s bestseller status in North America and beyond. Its new styling is recognizably Lexus, but with enough updating to modernize its look and to set it apart from its aging predecessor. Its cabin is filled with amenities, led by the new Lexus Interface and available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, but is also handsomely designed with impressive fit and finish.

The addition of performance (500h) and efficiency-focused (450h+) models give the RX two more good reasons to choose Lexus in an incredibly crowded and competitive compact / mid-size premium SUV segment.

