Iconic Names, Electric Frames: Ford’s Bronco & Mustang eBikes

Car brands hooking up with electric bike companies is nothing new. Bikes like the Porsche eBike Sport and Cross from German bike maker Rotwild, the BMW 3T Exploro from Italian bike manufacturer 3T, and the Audi e-Tron eBike by Italy’s Fantic, who’ve been building bikes since the late 1960s, to name just a few.

Now, Ford is in on the action, taking its popular Bronco and Mustang nameplates to the two-wheel electric side. Teaming up with Germany-based N+, responsible for the stylish Mercedes-Benz EQ eBike, Ford’s pair of urban electric cruisers bring the spirit and performance to the streets with a lineup of new officially licensed eBike models.

The Bronco eBike

The Bronco eBike in the standard carbonized grey metallic. Photo: Ford

This variant builds on the full-size Bronco’s rugged side with the dual suspension system inspired by the SUV’s G.O.A.T. mandate (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain). But really, it’s the long motorcycle-style seat that sets this one apart from the Mustang eBike.

The 750W hub-mounted motor is good for 85 Nm of torque to get up and going, and the four-piston hydraulic brakes for stopping abilities and extra control. Ford says its Bronco electric bike can hit an impressive 28 mph top speed with about 60 miles of range on tap. All charged and ready to rock in just 3.5 hours of charging time from 0 to 100 percent.

Photo: Ford

Riding on beefy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M bike tires with a 27.5″ x 2.6” spec, the tire brand also pitches in with running lights for better visibility for those night time bike rides. Other tech includes full-colour LCD panel nicely nestled between the handlebars, acting as a driver’s gauge providing vital stats like battery life, range, and speed.

The Bronco eBike in the Area51 colour goes for $4,500, but for an extra $390 you get 10 more colour options.

The Mustang eBike and Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition

The Mustang eBike Heritage edition. Photo: Ford

Priced slightly less at $4,000 in the carbonized grey metallic (or also 10 more colour choices for $390), the Mustang electric bike features the same 750W hub-mounted motor setup providing the same specs and the Bronco eBike. Same goes for the four-piston hydraulic brakes, LCD panel. Unlike the Bronco eBike, the Mustang model rides on Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires.

Photo: Ford

But for the hardcore Mustang fans looking to get into the v game, it’s the limited edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition that customers will want — and this one is only available at Ford dealerships, adding more exclusivity to the deal.

You can order the two Ford eBikes at https://ford-bikes.com/ as of now, arriving sometime in late 2024.