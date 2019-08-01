Ford’s popular F-Series trucks will get a burly 7.3L V8 for 2020 models, joining the the current 6.2L V8 gas engine and 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8. Sure, EcoBoost engines are efficient, but for those actually seeking maximum durability and performance out of their pickups in the harshest environments, this is the gas-powered powerplant consumers have been waiting for. Making 430-hp and best-in-class gas torque of 475 ft.-lb., the new 7.3L V8 will first roll out in Super Duty F-250 and F-350 pickup models — optional on 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks and standard on bigger models including F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks and E-Series, as well as F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis. Paired to the all-new 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift transmission and dyno-tested to make 350-hp at 3,900 rpm and 468 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,900 rpm, Ford states the new V8 is the most powerful gas-powered engine in the heavy duty truck segment. As the company puts it, “This engine has the largest displacement in its class and is designed to provide benefits in key areas like power, durability, ease of maintenance and total operating costs.” Read our 2020 Ford Super Duty Preview to see what’s new.
Ford Unleashes New 7.3L V8 for 2020 Super Duty Lineup
Segment's most powerful gas-powered V8 to date
