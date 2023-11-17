The 2025 Genesis GV80 Jumps on the Fastback Coupe Trend

After a few years since it first arrived in 2021, the Genesis GV80 SUV gets an update inside and out while the engine remains the same as the original SUV model. Joining the 2025 lineup is the first-ever GV80 Coupe — a sleeker, fastback style variant of the luxury mid-size SUV we saw in concept form in New York City this past April. Adding a low-slung coupe version to accompany the traditional SUV is nothing new; other luxury automakers have been doing this for years. Genesis decided to jump in on the action. The Korean automaker’s North American CEO says, “The addition of the sporty Coupe to the GV80 family brings a new expression of athleticism and invigorating performance to the Genesis lineup.” The GV80 does get a more powerful engine, discussed more below.

A new 2025 GV80 with a low, sloping roofline

2025 Genes GV80 Coupe. Photo: Genesis

The introduction of the GV80 Coupe adds a new dimension to the Genesis brand in an attempt to emphasize a blend of practicality and sportiness, following the lead of its competitors. Inheriting design and performance elements from the base model GV80 SUV, this fastback version introduces an arch-shaped Parabolic Line, a low, sloping roofline, MLA-powered LED headlamps, and a double-layered Crest Grille. All riding on 20- and 22-inch wheels with distinctive spokes. At the rear, the GV80 Coupe finds LED surface-emitting rear combination lamps, a wide integrated auxiliary brake light, and a centrally descending rear spoiler for that extra touch.

2025 Genes GV80 Coupe. Photo: Genesis

Inside, for both the SUV and Coupe, Genesis finally addresses consumer needs with practical features like a redesigned wireless smartphone charging tray for enhanced convenience and visibility, an enlarged console cup holder, and a knob-type volume/tune adjustment button for easy adjustments. There’s now a massive 27-inch-wide OLED display that integrates multimedia functions in a horizontally oriented layout, including the touch-based HVAC system on the centre fascia. A redesigned crystal-like Shift-by-Wire (SBW) looks to enhance grip and comfort. Material and design modifications, including horn covers with the new Genesis emblem, two-tone-coloured steering wheels, an improved pedal design, and authentic materials in the centre console, contribute to the GV80’s overall updated aesthetic.

2025 GV80 Power: Coupe Gets the Better Powertrain

2025 Genes GV80 SUV and Coupe. Photo: Genesis

For the updated GV80 SUV, nothing changes in terms of performance. It comes with two powertrains options: a 300-horsepower gasoline 2.5L I-4 turbo engine and a 375-horsepower gasoline 3.5L twin-turbo engine. On the other hand, the GV80 Coupe does step it up, offering two engine options with the robust 409-horsepower gasoline 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo with a 48V electric supercharger (e-S/C).

There’s no word on the release date or price, but Genesis tells us it “will be announced in 2024.”