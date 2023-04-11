2023 Genesis G90 3.5T E-Supercharger AWD (Prestige) Review

Montreal, Canada – Since its inception in 2016, the Genesis brand has challenged every aspect of the automotive industry. Its plushest and biggest sedan, the G90, has been around since 2017, and even before when the G90 was called Hyundai Equus.

The latest generation of the big sedan indeed traces its roots back to the Hyundai Equus, the first “luxo-barge” from the Korean brand. But, if you don’t remember this, you are excused, since the Equus did not sell as well as the popular Elantra.

Launched in 2017, a year after the foundation of the brand, the G90 was already an intriguing product, but since the reveal of this second generation model, we can easily say that Genesis is here to play with the well-established luxury brands. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, yes folks, Genesis is aiming at these and shows it has no complex.

2023 Genesis G90. Photo: Genesis

One thing is for sure, the Genesis G90 with its design language, also known as “Athletic Elegance”, is a stunner in every way. Despite this sober body colour, this car was a head-turning device on wheels when I drove through the more populated streets of Montreal earlier this year.

2023 G90 Trims and Pricing

US Canada 3.5T AWD $88,400 – 3.5T E-Supercharger AWD $98,700 – 3.5T Prestige (Supercharger AWD) – $115,000 E-Supercharger AWD (US model) and Prestige (Canada model) are the same.

The car supplied by Genesis Canada for this test drive had the Prestige badge, which is the most prestigious version of the car. In Canada, it is the only option for consumers north of the border, but in the US, Genesis offers a more affordable trim simply called 3.5T Standard AWD, while the more expensive trim is called 3.5T E-Supercharger AWD.

In Canada, the base price for the G90 is $115,000, while the base price in the US is $88,400 or $98,700 for the supercharged version of the car. While these prices may appear out of reach for a lot of us, the G90 is still a bargain against the competition.

2023 Genesis G90. Photo: Genesis G90 top competitors: Audi A8 L

BMW 7-Series / i7

Lexus LS

Maserati Quattroporte

Mercedes-Benz S-Class / EQS

Porsche Panamera

Let’s find out how it did during that cold winter week earlier in January.

G90 Performance: Two Engine Options

I should mention that since the only trim we get in Canada is the most luxurious of the two, it’s also the more powerful option. Indeed, with the addition of this E-Supercharger and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the twin-turbo 3.5L V6 engine delivers a very appropriate 409 horsepower while torque is at 405 ft-lb. In the US, the base trim erases the supercharger from the specification list, which explains why the power rating is down a bit at 375 hp.

Standard AWD with eight-speed automatic transmission

The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic unit and all-wheel drive is standard. Air suspension is reserved to the higher trim, and so is rear-wheel steering, a superb option to reduce the turning radius of this big car. It also proved useful on the highway with the rear wheels turning a very small angle in the same direction as the front wheels.

Another cool feature about the G90 Prestige – or E-Supercharger AWD should I say – are those Easy close power doors, which seems to be the new gadget in the ultra-luxurious sedan world. If you want to impress your neighbour, this might be enough.

The G90 is the first Genesis equipped with a fragrance system. With three fragrances to choose from and two to be mounted to the top of the glove box, the passengers shouldn’t complain about the horrible scent of the car.

2023 Genesis G90 Interior: Well Executed

2023 Genesis G90. Photo: Genesis

Inside, the new Genesis G90 reinvents once more how a luxury full-size sedan should treat its passengers. The dashboard still uses a large twin-screen layout, but with a more exquisite approach.

Lots of physical buttons

The designers kept a series of traditional buttons near the centre console, as well as a multifunction steering wheel, and lots of physical buttons between the front passengers, for the gearbox, but also to navigate through the infotainment system, heated and vented seats, audio controls, drive modes and even some buttons to open the electrically-assisted doors.

The quality of materials (Nappa leather, real carbon fiber, aluminium, etc.) is better than ever, the Korean brand which seems like it’s improving with every new model it introduces.

Love (and features) for rear passengers

2023 Genesis G90. Photo: Genesis

Behind the first row, the passengers – especially if there is only two of them – are treated to a centre console as well. In the centre of the rear seat, this console can be lowered so that the users can adjust all sorts of parameters like the position of their seats, temperature, radio stations and so much more.

On the right, the luckiest passenger can also benefit from this so-called VIP seat, which features newly added leg supports and footrests that support heating/ventilation (air intake system) functions, allowing customers to rest in a more comfortable posture.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are of course included, but users will still require to bring a cable to connect to the car’s system, an odd choice from a luxury and connected brand like Genesis. Meanwhile, there is a cordless charging device for your smartphone.

On the Road: 2023 G90 Drive Impressions

This wasn’t planned, but the week before I received the G90 for a review, I drove the new BMW i7, another luxury limousine… with an electric drivetrain in that case. But the biggest surprise happened only a few meters after taking possession of the G90.

Accelerations are a breeze, while on the highway, the car transforms into a silent space, perfect for the clientele it’s aiming for.

The biggest Korean car feels sportier than the Bavarian flagship, and it starts with that plunging hood. Ok, the G90 is still a super comfortable cocoon, don’t get me wrong, but the steering feels sharper, and the suspension is tighter… for a long full-size luxury car. The rear-wheel steering is also helping a lot in tighter situations.

But, what about the drivetrain, you might ask? Well, the new mill is up to the task. Accelerations are a breeze, while on the highway, the car transforms into a silent space, perfect for the clientele it’s aiming for. The engine note could be more convincing, but in this category, it’s not a priority.

Takeaway: the G90 full-size sedan still has a lot to prove

The Genesis G90 is still in its infancy. The model is not even a decade old, but with initial quality at its best and the unique business model from the brand, the big limousine from Korea could become a real contender in this segment within a few years, especially in the EV era. Only time will tell.

2023 Genesis G90 Key Specs & Features:

The engine in this higher trim – in the US, there is a base model – is a twin-turbo 3.5L V6 engine combined with a 48V mild hybrid electric supercharger.

It delivers 409 hp and 405 ft-lb of torque.

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic unit connected to an AWD system.

Rear-wheel steering is standard on the G90, which helps in the tight corners at city speeds, and on the highway with the rear wheels turning a very small angle in the same direction as the front wheels.

Air suspension is also standard, with variable air pressure in the air springs for added comfort. At high speed, the suspension lowers to reduce wind resistance, but on rougher road surfaces, it can heighten the car to protect the undercarriage of the car. It’s also very handy when you have a big snowbank in front of the car.

Every door in the G90 can close on itself, at the touch of a button, or even when the driver presses on the brake pedal. This option only applies to the driver’s door.

