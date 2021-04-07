GMC launches an SUV version of the all-electric Hummer EV pickup truck

We kind of saw this one coming, didn’t we? After unveiling the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck to the entire world last Fall, General Motors stays true to its promise of expanding the lineup. Say hello then, to the inevitable Hummer EV SUV. But don’t get too excited, because you won’t see this bad boy on public roads until 2024.

Yes, very much in the same way a GMC Yukon is based on a GMC Sierra full-size pickup truck, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV borrows its platform from the pickup truck wearing the same name. In other words, it’s a heavily modified version of GM’s T1 truck architecture. And like its pickup twin, this electrified SUV will be powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology.

New Hummer SUV’s size: between a GMC Tahoe & Chevrolet Suburban

The SUV is however a tad shorter than the truck on which it’s based. GM cut about 20 inches in total length, as well as 8.9 inches off the wheelbase. This not only gives it a stubbier, more muscular look, but also allows it to be a tad more agile in the trails, says GM.

For reference, expect the GMC Hummer SUV to be sized between a GMC Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban. And like its sibling, expect the SUV to be an open-roof off-roader. Below, some key dimension specs:

Wheelbase (in. / mm): 126.7 / 3218 Vehicle length w/o spare (in. / mm): 196.8 / 4999.5 Max ground clearance (in. / mm): 16.0 / 406 Approach angle (deg.): 49.6 Track width (in. / mm): 73.3 / 1863 (front and rear) Turning circle, 4-wheel steering (ft. / m): 35.4 / 10.8

2024 Hummer EV SUV. Photo: GMC

Battery and range expectations

GM promises range to be similar to its pickup truck twin; approximately 300 miles (483 km) in total (when selecting the largest battery). However, none of these claims have yet been EPA certified. Just like its brother, this SUV will dish out a maximum power output of 830 horsepower and whopping 11,500 lb-ft of initial torque thanks to dual motor all-wheel drive technology, yielding a 3.5-second 0-60 mph acceleration time.

All Hummer EV SUVs, except the base model, will get GM’s innovative CrabWalk technology which allows the vehicle to move from left to right, a useful feature in tough off-road situations. GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology will also come standard across the lineup.

How much will the Hummer SUV cost?

Pricing kicks off at $79,995 ($88,898) for a base EV2 model and will climb all the way to $99,995 ($119,898) for a top-flight EV3X model. A launch model is expected as early as 2023 but forget about that one as it’s already all sold out. We’re excited about GM’s dedication to electric technology, and can’t wait to test these zero-emission bad boys out there in the wild.

