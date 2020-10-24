The internet has recently been splashing in 2022 GMC Hummer EV content, and with good reason, as the vehicle marks the first fully electric pickup truck from General Motors. It reboots the Hummer name after it was killed off over a decade ago. And just like that, the Hummer goes from bring the symbol of grotesque American excess, to an instant social media hero.

The Hummer EV proves trucks can still be cool and capable even if they don’t run on petrol. It’s also poised to take on the Tesla Cybertruck head on, but also ready to tackle upcoming offerings from Rivian, Nikola and Ford.

The big numbers: new Hummer’s power, 0-60, and expected range

1,000 horsepower

11,500 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph time of 3-seconds

Range expected on a single charge: 326 miles (526 km)

The new Hummer EV is designed to be an off-road beast introducing new features. Photo: GMC

The early specifications are absolutely spectacular: 1,000 horsepower, up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque – which I’ll get back to in a bit -, and a claimed 0-60 mph time of three seconds flat. Range hasn’t yet been EPA-certified, but GM estimates its big rig will drive up to 326 miles (526 km) on a single charge.

Availability: arrives Fall 2021, Canadians wait until Fall 2022

It’s all very impressive, and exciting, but you’ll have to wait a while before driving one, especially if you live in Canada. The Hummer EV is only scheduled for the Great White North at the Fall of 2022. The US market will get it first as of Fall 2021 in First Edition trims that will sell at $112,594 USD a pop.

Pricing for 2022 model

The Hummer’s lineup will then eventually integrate more affordable versions, like the Hummer EV3x ($99,995 USD), EV2x ($89,995 USD) and EV2 ($79,995 USD), with the latter having a lower estimated range of 250 miles (402 km).

GMC has however not yet announced Canadian pricing.

Battery and Range: here’s what to expect

GM is remaining tight-lipped about the Hummer EV’s full specifications, but what we do know is that it’ll be powered by its new Ultium modular battery pack, which counts no less than 24 battery cells within 24 modules. The truck gets three electric motors, comes with standard four-wheel drive, but also utilizes actual half shafts like a conventional pickup truck.

The 2022 Hummer EV is driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology that enables off-road capability, on-road performance and what GMC calls an “immersive driving experience.” Photo: GMC

The trucks rides on GM’s all-new BT1 electric architecture, which is actually a heavily modified T1 platform, the one that currently underpins its fullsize trucks and SUVs. The engineering behind it is rather clever, as the truck utilizes a unibody shell that was then dropped onto a steel frame in which the batteries are housed. This Hummer is therefore both body on frame and unibody.

New Hummer’s off-road abilities including ‘Crabwalk’

GM’s electric Hummer will of course feature a countless amount of off-road enhancing technology, notably rear-wheel steering, which will allow the driver to engage “Crabwalk”, letting the truck move forward diagonally, a great gimmick for tricky situations or tight urban locations.

Expect 15.9 inches (403 mm) of ground clearance

GM’s Adaptive Ride Control suspension will also see its way in the Hummer EV, but it’s still unclear which trim level will get it. The Hummer EV will adjust its ride height on demand. In Extract mode, it can give itself up to 15.9 inches (403 mm) of ground clearance. Approach and departure angles are rated at 48.7 and 38.4 degrees respectively, while water fording is set at an impressive 32 inches (812 mm). As we write this, towing and payload ratings have not yet been confirmed.

The reimagined Hummer doing what it does best, taking advantage of GM’s Adaptive Ride Control suspension. Photo: GMC

Crazy torque (with a catch)

About that 11,500-pound torque figure; it’s a bit of a play with numbers, but also a different way to measure a vehicle’s torque output. On a gasoline-powered truck, torque is measured at the engine’s crankshaft. Except, there’s no crankshaft on an electric vehicle. Torque output can then only be observed at the wheels. By that measure, a GMC Sierra 2500 HD Duramax that’s running in 4×4 Low pumps out well over 15,000 pounds.

The 2022 Hummer’s interior and design

To get a closer look GMC’s new pickup design we sat down with Rich Scheer, Design Director for both the interior and exterior of the 2020 GMC Hummer EV to discuss what he drew his inspiration from for the truck’s science fiction styling, but also what kind of interior features consumers can expect when it hits showrooms next year.

