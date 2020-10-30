GMC

Chat with GMC’s Design Director about the Hummer EV’s Sci-Fi looks & open-air interior

A nonconformist, luxury off-roader channelling lunar missions & Halo’s M12 Warthog.

William Clavey
UPDATED:
The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV’s design visually communicates extreme capability, reinforced with rugged architectural details that are delivered with a premium, well-executed and appointed interior.
Putting down 1,000-hp with nearly 12,000 lb.-ft. of twist, the new Hummer EV’s supertruck status is backed by impressive, all-electric specs. But what influenced its topless, futuristic design and interior cabin layout?

We spoke with Rich Scheer, Design Director for both the interior and exterior of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV to discuss where he drew inspiration from for the truck’s science fiction looks, but also what kind of interior features consumers can expect when it hits showrooms next year.

This Hummer EV article is a continuation of GMC’s New 2022 Hummer EV Pickup: Let’s Look at the Details.

2022 Hummer EV Design and what really sets it apart

The Hummer EV will be only available in a four-door configuration and five-foot bed, an inevitable outcome given the way it’s built. The bed itself does however integrate a midgate model, similar to a Honda Ridgeline, which is made up of the same materials as the bed itself all while integrating GMC’s MultiPro tailgate design. 

2022-GMC-HUMMER-EV
The new Hummer’s removable transparent roof panels were engineered to be as lightweight as possible with a storage compartment in mind in the truck’s front trunk (frunk). Photo: GM

Light-weight, removable roof panels

Another key feature to the Hummer EV’s design are the removable transparent roof panels, which were engineered to be as lightweight as possible with a storage compartment in mind in the truck’s front trunk (frunk). However, unlike a Ford Bronco or even a Jeep Wrangler, the Hummer’s doors are fixed.

A luxury off-roader

Scheer and his team instead put a lot of emphasis on the fact that the Hummer EV will aim at being a more luxurious truck experience, while still retaining the rugged, off-road capability associated with the Hummer name.

See it more as a competitor to high-end adventure machines like the Land Rover Defender or Mercedes-Benz G-Class rather than a direct Ford Bronco competitor.

Interior look at the new Hummer’s upscale cabin

While the interior isn’t waterproof per se, Scheer assured us the truck’s floor surface was carefully thought out to be both mold and water resistant, as well as being easily removable for cleaning. While he preferred not providing specifics on the different fabric, material and color combinations the Hummer EV will offer, Rich did confirm that consumers will be able to choose from a wide range of customizable options in order to match their needs and lifestyles. 

A strong Sci-Fi influence

Rich Scheer, Design Director for both the interior and exterior of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Photo: GM

The Hummer design team was heavily inspired by science fiction themes and stories to conceptualize its lunar mission feel. He explained how the designers were given freedom to explore new and existing ideas, heavily taking inspiration from Sid Meier futuristic design, or even Halo’s M12 Warthog, all while respecting the ground rules for industrial design. The Hummer EV had to feel out of this world, but also had to be a Hummer, which meant staying true to its military and utilitarian nature.

We’re definitely thrilled to see General Motors hop onto the electric truck bandwagon with a product that feels this fresh and exciting. While it may take a while before seeing a Hummer EV in the flesh, giving time to its rivals to also cook up their version of the thing, it’s easy to see how GM just time warped the entire truck segment into an electrifying era of utility.

William Claveyhttps://claveyscorner.com/
Automotive journalist from Montreal, William is passionate about anything on four wheels. See his work in various outlets including Jalopnik, DriveTribe, TTAC, TractionLife, and others.
Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Closer Look at the 2020 Outback’s Towing Capacity

News Editor -
The Outback's towing capacity had always been subpar. Finally, Subaru's 2020 redesigned, 6th-generation mid-size SUV gets an 800 pound pulling increase.
Read more

