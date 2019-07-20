The crew at Hennessey dropped the Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6X6 back in late 2017, limited to 50 units at US$349,000. Now, the Texas-based tuner is giving Chevy and off-road truck fiends something new — the Hennessey Goliath 6×6 pickup.

Limited to only 24 units at a cool $375,000 (including the truck) with a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty, customers can order their modified Silverado from select Chevrolet dealerships or from Hennessey directly. But the first one is already spoken for by Wisconsin’s largest potato farmer, Bob Berard.

As the tuner puts it, “We are very excited to offer our new GOLIATH 6X6 alongside our VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 truck. These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

The upgraded steel exhaust system and cold air intake increase the Goliath’s horsepower to 450 from the Silverado 1500’s stock 355-hp. Photo: Hennessey Performance

New Silverado with next level capabilities

To get the 6×6 conversion party started, Hennessey takes a stock 2019 or 2020 Silverado and slaps on an additional axle to accommodate the burly 20-inch wheels wrapped in BFG off-road tires. The rear suspension system is entirely new and paired to an 8-inch lift kit, so it’s clear this beast was engineered to go and not modified just for show.

We’re not sure if Mr. Berard plans to haul potatoes in the custom 6×6 truck bed, but man this would make a mean spud-mobile. The upgraded steel exhaust system and cold air intake increase the Goliath’s horsepower to 450 from the Silverado 1500’s stock 355-hp.

The conversion package also tacks on a a rollbar upgrade, LED lights, and custom graphics for good measure.

Chevy introduced their next-generation Silverado for 2019, with a lighter body and improved capability, along with the new Silverado LT Trailboss sporting a 2-inch suspension lift with goods borrowed from the Z71’s off-road package. But if a 6×6 behemoth is more your thing, Hennessey’s got you covered.

To learn more, head over to the company’s site here.