Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Featured
  • Tire Guide
ChevroletChevrolet SilveradoFeaturedOff-Road Vehicles

Hennessey Transforms the 2020 Chevy Silverado Into a 6×6 Beast

Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado Hennessey Transforms the 2020 Chevy Silverado Into a 6x6 Beast

Goliath and VelociRaptor a one-two, off-road punch in your face

by News Editor
Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

The crew at Hennessey dropped the Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6X6 back in late 2017, limited to 50 units at US$349,000. Now, the Texas-based tuner is giving Chevy and off-road truck fiends something new — the Hennessey Goliath 6×6 pickup.

Limited to only 24 units at a cool $375,000 (including the truck) with a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty, customers can order their modified Silverado from select Chevrolet dealerships or from Hennessey directly. But the first one is already spoken for by Wisconsin’s largest potato farmer, Bob Berard.

As the tuner puts it, “We are very excited to offer our new GOLIATH 6X6 alongside our VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 truck. These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

HENNESSEY GOLIATH 6X6 chevy silverado rear view
The upgraded steel exhaust system and cold air intake increase the Goliath’s horsepower to 450 from the Silverado 1500’s stock 355-hp. Photo: Hennessey Performance

New Silverado with next level capabilities

To get the 6×6 conversion party started, Hennessey takes a stock 2019 or 2020 Silverado and slaps on an additional axle to accommodate the burly 20-inch wheels wrapped in BFG off-road tires. The rear suspension system is entirely new and paired to an 8-inch lift kit, so it’s clear this beast was engineered to go and not modified just for show.

We’re not sure if Mr. Berard plans to haul potatoes in the custom 6×6 truck bed, but man this would make a mean spud-mobile. The upgraded steel exhaust system and cold air intake increase the Goliath’s horsepower to 450 from the Silverado 1500’s stock 355-hp.

The conversion package also tacks on a a rollbar upgrade, LED lights, and custom graphics for good measure.

Chevy introduced their next-generation Silverado for 2019, with a lighter body and improved capability, along with the new Silverado LT Trailboss sporting a 2-inch suspension lift with goods borrowed from the Z71’s off-road package. But if a 6×6 behemoth is more your thing, Hennessey’s got you covered.

To learn more, head over to the company’s site here.

Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
Previous articleSubaru releases pricing for 2020 Outback arriving this fall

UP NEXT

Kia

First Drive: 2020 Kia Soul Review

Amee Reehal -
Redesigned for 2020, the 3rd-generation Kia Soul is bolder, sleeker and less goofy than before. But in a hyper competitive CUV market can it still compete?
Read more
Porsche

Porsche Expands its Track Experience Out West to Area 27 Motorsports Park

Amee Reehal -
The Porsche Track Experience expands its one-day and two-day professional driving courses out west to Area 27 - Canada’s only private motorsports club.
Read more
Ford Explorer

First Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer ST Review

Amee Reehal -
The Explorer ST is finally here, Ford's most powerful SUV to date. Redesigned for 2020, the ST gets sport-tuned suspension, enhanced styling & big attitude.
Read more
Ferrari

Vandenbrink 612: Ferrari’s Old Shooting Brake Reimagined

News Editor -
Dutchmen Robert Koumans from Vandenbrink Design dreams up his own version of the stylish Ferrari 612 shooting brake only sold between 2004 to 2010.
Read more
Motorcycles

N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

News Editor -
Belgian-based Sarolea Motorcycles teams up with The Mighty Machines on this limited edition, carbon fibre electric bike boasting attitude, style, and speed.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer Shows its Off-Road Chops Winning 2019 Baja 500

News Editor -
The 300-hp Crosstrek Desert Racer shows its off-road chops, winning the gruelling 2019 Baja 500 led by father & son team Neal and Dusty Grabowski.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES

2011 Chevrolet Silverado HD Review

2019 chevy silverado 1500

The Next-Generation 2019 Chevy Silverado Makes a Rare Appearance