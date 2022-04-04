The second-generation HR-V — Honda’s subcompact crossover SUV — enters 2023 with some significant size changes. The redesigned hauler is based on the 11-generation Honda Civic and gains a longer hood, a sleeker roofline, and wider stance coupled with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model.

All in an effort to appeal to younger, multicultural buyers, based on the company’s efforts to make this thing more ‘youthful’ and more ‘fun-to-drive.’ As Honda puts it, “This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers.” Of course, competition in the small SUV space is fierce with more stylish and capable options like the Kia Seltos and Subaru Crosstrek.

New HR-V size and dimensions aside, expect the 2023 model to provide improved performance as well. Details are slim at time of writing, but Honda states the updated HR-V will feature a more responsive engine and a new independent rear suspension — overall, a more refined version of the small crossover that first hit the market in 2016, and originally based on Honda’s Global Compact Series Platform that formed the basis for the Honda Fit subcompact car. Here’s our full 2016 HR-V first drive review.

Based on these initial, limited photos of the 2023 HR-V, the overall styling is conservative — something Honda does well. We’re not sure what’s up with the new front grill look, which certainly looks more beefy, but also very odd and perhaps trying too hard to look different — also something Honda does very well.

2023 HR-V. Photo: Honda

Nevertheless, the new wide-set LED headlights and taillights do lend the new HR-V subcompact crossover a more athletic stance compared to its predecessor. And updated styling is much cleaner courtesy of windshield wipers now hidden under the hood line when not in use, new door-mounted mirrors, and a lower set cowl that now offers better visibility as well.

Again, details and specs for the next-generation HR-V are limited at this point, but we know buyers can expect a major size upgrade and better engine for the new 2023 model.