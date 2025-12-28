Is the Lexus GX Worth More Than a 4Runner Platinum?

For years, buyers wanting a rugged, body-on-frame Toyota SUV with a bit more polish either stuck with the aging 4Runner or stepped all the way up to a Lexus LX. With the arrival of the fully redesigned Lexus GX, that gap finally feels filled.

Like the TX did for Lexus’s three-row crossover lineup, the new GX 550 modernizes a long-running nameplate without abandoning what made it appealing in the first place. It’s quieter, more powerful, more tech-forward, and far more premium than the old GX ever was. But Toyota’s own answer to that same buyer—the new 4Runner Hybrid Platinum—now overlaps more than ever in price, refinement, and capability. So, is the Lexus GX really worth the jump over a high-spec 4Runner Platinum?

Performance and Driving Impressions

Engine: 3.4L twin-turbo V6

3.4L twin-turbo V6 Horsepower: 349 hp

349 hp Torque: 479 lb-ft

479 lb-ft Transmission: 10-speed automatic

10-speed automatic Drive Type: Full-time 4WD

Full-time 4WD Towing Capacity: Up to 9,000 lbs

The biggest philosophical shift with the new GX 550 is under the hood. The beloved—but undeniably dated—V8 is gone, replaced by a 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 shared with the Lexus LX and Toyota Tundra. On paper, purists may grumble. In reality, it’s better in almost every measurable way.

“The old V8 was never a lively engine, instead relishing low-rev, low-excitement trundling.“ Jeff Wilson, GX 550 Overtrail First Drive Review

Power delivery is smoother, torque arrives earlier, and the 10-speed automatic does a far better job of keeping the engine relaxed at highway speeds than the old six-speed ever could. The GX now feels genuinely quick for something this upright and substantial, and far more composed in everyday driving.

By comparison, the 4Runner Hybrid Platinum takes a different approach. Its i-FORCE MAX 2.4-litre turbo-hybrid setup delivers less outright power (326 hp) but still offers strong low-end torque and noticeably better efficiency. Around town, the Toyota feels lighter on its feet and calmer than any previous 4Runner, aided by its hybrid tuning and adaptive suspension.

“During our time on the local roads and open highways in Tucson, we missed the burly sounds from the larger displacement, and the larger 22-inches wrapped in 265/55 all-season tires were marginally noisier.” Amee Reehal, GX 550 Luxury+ AWD First Drive Review

Where the GX separates itself is in refinement. Road noise is better suppressed, throttle response feels more linear, and the chassis—built on Toyota’s GA-F platform—feels exceptionally solid. Even on 22-inch wheels in Luxury+ trim, the GX rides with a confidence and polish the 4Runner can’t quite match.

Both are highly capable off pavement, but let’s be honest: buyers cross-shopping these trims are far more likely to encounter gravel driveways and ski-resort parking lots than technical trails.

Interior

Step inside the GX, and it’s immediately clear where some of that price premium goes. The dashboard design is clean and horizontal, the 14-inch display integrates neatly into the layout, and the materials—particularly in Luxury and Luxury+ trims—feel properly upscale. Semi-aniline leather, massaging front seats, a cooled centre console, and optional second-row captain’s chairs all reinforce that Lexus positioning.

“Like the GX 550’s squared-off exterior look, the interior has a cleaner, linear design.” Amee Reehal, GX 550 Interior Review

The GX also benefits from its larger footprint. Three-row seating is available on most trims, and while it’s still a mid-size SUV at heart, the third row is far more usable than before. Families upgrading from an older GX or 4Runner will immediately notice the improvement.

The 4Runner Hybrid Platinum, meanwhile, is the most luxurious 4Runner Toyota has ever built. Semi-aniline leather, heated first and second rows, head-up display, and a massive 14-inch infotainment screen finally bring the nameplate into the modern era. It’s quieter than expected too, thanks to hybrid tuning and active noise control.

“All Overtrail variants are limited to five passengers, with the third row removed to provide greater flexibility in the cargo hold.” Jeff Wilson, GX 550 Overtrail Review

Still, despite the tech and materials, the Toyota’s cabin feels more purposeful than plush. It’s well executed, but the GX simply feels richer—more cohesive, more deliberate, and more “premium brand” throughout.

Styling

There’s no mistaking the new GX for anything other than a proper truck. Its boxy proportions, squared-off edges, and upright stance give it a presence that feels both modern and unmistakably rugged. Lexus has toned down the oversized spindle grille in favour of a cleaner, more functional front end, and the result is easily the best-looking GX to date.

“The Overtrail’s look benefits from the chunkier tires and smaller wheels, but also larger fender flares and the optional contrasting black roof paint.” Jeff Wilson, GX 550 Overtrail Review

Luxury trims balance that toughness with polish. Glossy wheels, subtle chrome, power-deploying running boards, and refined lighting details keep it from drifting too far into overland cosplay territory.

The 4Runner Platinum takes a quieter approach. Toyota wisely skipped the usual chrome overload, opting instead for blacked-out trim, clean surfaces, and a more upscale—but still utilitarian—look. It’s handsome in a low-key way, but side by side, the GX simply looks more special.

That visual distinction matters to buyers who want their SUV to feel like an upgrade, not just a nicer version of what they already had.

Pros

• Significantly more refined than the old GX

• Strong twin-turbo V6 performance

• Premium interior and materials

• Real off-road credibility remains

Cons

• Expensive, especially in Luxury+ trims

• Hybrid option still pending

• 4Runner Platinum delivers strong value

The new Lexus GX is exactly what it needed to be: modern, capable, and convincingly premium without losing its rugged roots. It finally feels like a proper bridge between Toyota’s utilitarian trucks and Lexus’s luxury SUVs.

But much like the TX versus Grand Highlander debate, the real tension here is value. The 4Runner Hybrid Platinum delivers impressive refinement, modern tech, and genuine capability for noticeably less money. For many buyers, that’s more than enough.

Still, snob appeal—or more generously, badge appeal—remains a powerful force. The GX offers a level of polish, presence, and cohesion the Toyota can’t quite replicate. Buyers who choose it won’t feel shortchanged, especially if comfort and refinement matter as much as trail credibility.

Our pick? If you want the most complete, premium expression of Toyota’s body-on-frame platform, the GX is the one. But if you’re willing to trade a bit of luxury sheen for serious savings, the 4Runner Platinum makes a very compelling case.