The 4Runner has always been the dependable hammer in Toyota’s SUV toolbox: tough, noisy, charmingly old-school. The 2025 Hybrid Platinum flips that script, while ditching the usual Platinum-trim chrome for a more blacked-out look. With its i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain and surprisingly plush cabin, this body-on-frame staple is suddenly smoother, quieter, and more premium than anyone expected. And for Dads like me, seeking a capable yet lush and more fuel-efficient off-roader that spends more time at shopping malls than off-the-grid, that’s a good thing.

Performance and Driving Impressions

Amee Reehal

Engine: i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid

i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Drivetrain: Full-time 4WD

Full-time 4WD Horsepower: 326 hp

Torque: 465 lb-ft

On paper, the idea of a hybrid 4Runner sounds almost contradictory. In practice, it’s the biggest transformation this SUV has seen in over a decade. The new i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo-hybrid setup we first got with the next-gen Tacoma delivers instant torque and noticeably calmer power delivery, with Active Noise Control trimming out much of the grumble you’d normally expect. Full-time 4WD and the 8-speed automatic keep things predictable and planted, even when going from pavement to gravel.

“It’s not the most hardcore version of the new 4Runner lineup, but it might be the most livable.”

Granted, I didn’t take this thing proper off-roading. But on the busy city streets and suburban roads, the surprise is how smooth it feels for something this upright and square. Credit goes to the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which manages body motions far better than the old coil-spring setup. Steering is modern now too, thanks to electric power assist, giving the 4Runner more precision in tight city maneuvers without feeling disconnected on the highway.

You still get a full-time 4WD system and a proper full-size spare, plus a 2400-watt power outlet for campsite gear or tools. The Hybrid Platinum skips some hardcore add-ons like the locking rear differential, but for the buyer who wants comfort first and trail credibility second, the balance is right.

Interior

The Platinum trim leans fully into the premium shift, starting with semi-aniline dark navy leather, heated first and second rows, and a noticeably quieter cabin thanks to hybrid tuning. The massive 14-inch Toyota Multimedia system dominates the dash and finally brings the 4Runner into the modern era, with clearer graphics and quicker response times. The portable JBL speaker is a nice touch, but it’s finicky to dock (for me, it wouldn’t go in properly).

You also get tech Toyota never would’ve put in the old truck: Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror, wireless charging, and Digital Key support. Even with the upgrades, the cabin feels purposeful…more “high-end expedition rig” than “luxury SUV.”

Styling

Supersonic Red suits this redesigned 4Runner well (bold but still utilitarian). The Platinum trim gets 20-inch black alloys, a power moonroof, and a cleaner front fascia without the TRD grille treatment. Toyota usually slaps on the chrome bits on its top Platinum trims (like on the Grand Highlander Platinum and Highlander Platinum, for instance). Here, the Platinum trim leans into a modern, upscale vibe without resorting to the shiny stuff, relying instead on the darkened exterior accents and clean body-colored elements. The result is premium, but not flashy.

Power running boards make daily use easier (despite cracking your shins when you forget they’re there), while the signature power rear window lives on, which feels like a small win for loyalists. Overall, Toyota managed to modernize the 4Runner without softening it too much.

Takeaway

This 4Runner shouldn’t be this smooth, but maybe that’s exactly why it works. Toyota didn’t reinvent its adventure icon so much as polish it for the buyers who actually spend equal time on pavement. The hybrid system adds refinement and usable torque, the Platinum trim adds real comfort, and the tech finally feels up to date. It’s not the most hardcore version of the new 4Runner lineup, but it might be the most livable. For anyone who loved the old truck’s charm but not its compromises, the Hybrid Platinum hits the sweet spot.