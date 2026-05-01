Automakers have been collaborating with lifestyle brands for decades, but lately they’ve been pushing deeper into leisure sports. Lexus with Malbon, Tesla with Selkirk, even Lamborghini teaming up with Babolat on $5,400 pickleball paddles (yes, $5,400). Now McLaren is in on the action with its first golf set: the Series 1 tour blades and Series 3 players distance irons. And this one actually makes sense. Developed with TaylorMade Golf, the Series 1 blades (shaped with input from Justin Rose) target low-handicap players chasing feel and control, while the Series 3 irons lean into forgiveness and distance for the rest of us. Both sets carry McLaren’s signature approach to design: clean, lightweight, and purpose-driven, with subtle papaya accents and construction cues that echo its supercars. It’s less about branding and more about translating that engineering mindset onto the course, arguably one of the more natural crossovers yet. Will they shave strokes off your game? Probably not.