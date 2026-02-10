Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Exploded Installation

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 doesn’t need much help staying relevant. Built so Porsche could go racing in Group 4, it became the blueprint for the RS lineage: lightweight bodywork, a high-revving 2.7-litre flat-six making 210 hp, and that instantly recognizable ducktail spoiler. It’s one of those cars that transcended motorsport intent and became pure cultural shorthand.

This full-scale, 1:1 “Airfix-style” exploded installation takes that legacy and literally pulls it apart. Suspended like a model kit frozen mid-assembly, the sculpture uses composite body panels, a galvanized steel frame, and a mix of genuine Porsche components to map out the RS piece by piece. Period-correct Fuchs wheels wrapped in Pirelli CN36 tires and finished with Viper Green decals anchor it firmly in RS lore, even as the car’s form is abstracted into structure and space.

At roughly 7 metres wide and 3 metres tall, the installation is less about spectacle and more about perspective (part technical diagram, part reverence). It can be broken down for transport, but the intent is clearly permanence: an object meant for a gallery, museum, or serious automotive workspace. Equal parts dissection and homage, it reframes one of Porsche’s most iconic cars as something to study, not just admire. More over at Collecting Cars.