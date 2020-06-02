The one major marque missing from Lego Technic’s impressive portfolio for car fanatics was Lamborghini. Well, this Raging Bull from the Danish brick-builder was worth the wait from what we can see. Limited to only 38 models, the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 arrives in a luxury box with a glossy instruction book worthy of hogging space on the coffee-table; the book includes extra photos and behind-the-scenes interviews with the Lego Group and Lamborghini. Flossing massive gold wheels paired to detailed disc brakes all contrasting nicely with the lime green look, the 1:8 scale Lambo will measure over 5” (13cm) high, 23” (60cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide when complete. Some of the key features include a burly V12 powerplant with movable pistons, sweet scissor doors, an 8-speed working gearbox, an adjustable spoiler, and a detailed cabin cockpit with an intricate instrument panel front and centre — and, no batteries required for this one. We thought the $350, 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron set was next level but Lego Technic definitely took it to another level with this ultra-rare Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 priced at $379.99 in the US and $489.99 in Canada — solidifying this set as the toy company’s most expensive car set yet. At time of writing, orders ship July 2, 2020 with backorders being accepted. Good luck.































