The one major marque missing from Lego Technic’s impressive portfolio for car fanatics was Lamborghini. Well, this Raging Bull from the Danish brick-builder was worth the wait from what we can see. Limited to only 38 models, the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 arrives in a luxury box with a glossy instruction book worthy of hogging space on the coffee-table; the book includes extra photos and behind-the-scenes interviews with the Lego Group and Lamborghini. Flossing massive gold wheels paired to detailed disc brakes all contrasting nicely with the lime green look, the 1:8 scale Lambo will measure over 5” (13cm) high, 23” (60cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide when complete. Some of the key features include a burly V12 powerplant with movable pistons, sweet scissor doors, an 8-speed working gearbox, an adjustable spoiler, and a detailed cabin cockpit with an intricate instrument panel front and centre — and, no batteries required for this one. We thought the $350, 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron set was next level but Lego Technic definitely took it to another level with this ultra-rare Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 priced at $379.99 in the US and $489.99 in Canada — solidifying this set as the toy company’s most expensive car set yet. At time of writing, orders ship July 2, 2020 with backorders being accepted. Good luck.
Lego Technic drops first-ever Lamborghini car set with ultra-rare 3,696-piece Sián FKP 37
Luxury packaging, coffee-table worthy instruction book, and intricate details true to the full scale model
