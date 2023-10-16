SUV Comparo: The Toyota Grand Highlander Vs. Lexus TX

Since May, Toyota has introduced two new three-row, seven-passenger SUVs aimed to deliver volume sales in one of the hottest car segments in North America: mid-size SUVs. While the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and the 2024 Lexus TX are designed to court different buyers, given their respective brand differences and unique styling and packaging strategies, they also have much in common. We’ll cover: A quick recap of each

Engine differences

Interior comparison

Our takeaway

Pricing comparison

Toyota Grand Highlander Vs. Lexus TX. Photos: Amee Reehal, Daniel Rufiange

Both are built on Toyota’s GA-K platform shared with several models, including the Toyota Highlander and Lexus RX, and are assembled at Toyota’s Princeton, Indiana plant. Some of their powertrains are also shared, and they are almost identical in terms of size. Interestingly, both are exclusive to North America and are not sold in other markets.

Because the Grand Highlander and TX are similar, they could be cross-shopped by consumers in the three-row SUV segment, so we’re going to compare them here. We’ll focus primarily on how they stack up with respect to powertrain, interior features and packaging, and pricing.

First, some background on each

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The 2024 Grand Highlander, which went on sale this past summer, slots into Toyota’s lineup between Highlander and Sequoia. The Grand Highlander rides on a wheelbase that is 3.9 inches (99 mm) longer than that of the Highlander and is 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) longer overall. The bigger footprint delivers a more spacious third-row seating area and an extra 13.2 cubic feet (373.8 liters) of cargo space behind the first row compared to the Highlander.

Here’s more with exact exterior and interior size figures – Size Matters: Why the Grand Highlander’s Dimensions Set it Apart from the Competition

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The 2024 Lexus TX

As for the Lexus TX, which is on sale now (except for the plug-in hybrid, which will arrive early next year), slots in between the RX and GX in the lineup. The primary rationale for the TX is to fill a hole in the lineup created when the previous generation three-row RX-L was discontinued in 2022.

We discuss the TX gradewalk here – All 3 Lexus TX 2024 Models You Need to Know About

Engine and Power Differences

Grand Highlander TX Max. Horsepower 362 hp 404 hp Max. Torque 400 lb-ft 406 lb-ft Top Powertrain 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo hybrid MAX 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Drivetrain US: FWD/AWD

Canada: AWD only US: FWD/AWD

Canada: AWD only

There are a few differences here, but the biggest one is the Grand Highlander is available as a gas and gas hybrid, while the TX offers those powertrains plus a plug-in option featuring a V6 engine. All Grand Highlander engines are four cylinders.

Grand Highlander Powertrains

2.4L 4-cylinder turbo / 8-speed automatic transmission – 265 hp / 310 lb-ft.

2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid / electronic CVT – 245 hp (combined)

2.4L 4-cylinder turbo hybrid MAX / 6-speed automatic transmission – 362 hp / 400 lb-ft. Grand Highlander powertrain. Photo: Toyota

In the U.S. there are three gas grades – XLE, Limited and Platinum – and four gas hybrid models: Hybrid XLE, Hybrid Limited, Hybrid MAX Limited, and Hybrid MAX Platinum. The Grand Highlander is offered in front and all-wheel drive, except for the Hybrid MAX models, which are all-wheel drive only.

For Canada, the gas grades are XLE and Limited, while the gas hybrids are XLE, Limited, and Platinum MAX. All Canadian Grand Highlanders are available with all-wheel drive only.

Here’s our full review with drive impressions – Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX First Drive Review: Toyota’s New 362-HP Mid-Size SUV

Lexus TX Powertrains

2.4L 4-cylinder turbo / 8-speed automatic transmission – 275 hp / 317 lb-ft.

2.4L 4-cylinder hybrid / 6-speed automatic transmission – 366 hp / 406 lb-ft. (combined)

3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) / electronic CVT – 404 hp (combined) Lexus TX 500h 3.6L PHEV powertrain. Photo: Lexus

For both the U.S. and Canada, the TX is offered in three main variants: 350 (gas), 500h (gas hybrid), and 550h+ (PHEV). Like the Grand Highlander, the TX is available in front and all-wheel drive in the U.S., but only with the gas model (350). The 500h and 550h+ come standard with Lexus’ DIRECT4 AWD system. In Canada, all TX grades are all-wheel drive only.

Our full TX review with drive impressions – 2024 Lexus TX First Drive Review: The Missing Link?

The 3-Row SUV Interiors Compared

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Toyota 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Regarding standard equipment, the Grand Highlander and TX come loaded with a lot of content, even at the base model level.

Grand Highlander Interior

The Grand Highlander XLE has 18-inch alloy wheels, SofTex synthetic leather-trimmed seating, a 10-way power driver, and 8-way power passenger seats. Seven-passenger seating with second-row Captain’s chairs are also standard, but a second-row bench is available, which raises the seating capacity to eight. 2024 Grand Highlander. Photo: Toyota

Other standard equipment includes heated front seats, a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen, a 7-inch digital cluster display, a wireless charger, six power USBs, a digital key, a power liftgate, and more. Moving up to the Limited grade adds 20-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and heated second-row seats. Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0, which offers an array of advanced safety features, is standard on all models.

We go deeper into this SUV’s interior here – 2024 Grand Highlander Interior: Inside Toyota’s New 3-Row SUV

Lexus TX Interior

As one might expect, the TX comes with more premium content. Among its standard features are 20-inch alloy wheels (with 22-inch available), 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, 7-inch instrument digital cluster display (12.3-inch unit available), and seven USB ports, NuLuxe synthetic leather seating digital door latches among other features. All TX models also come with standard Blackwood Trim ornamentation consisting of ash wood with black woodgrain. Leather seating is available on upper-level trims. 2024 Lexus TX F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Seating configurations for the second row are Captain’s chairs or bench seating, with the latter expanding capacity to seven. Unlike the Grand Highlander, third-row seating in the TX is for two. Optional items include leather seating, a head-up display, 21-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound, and Advanced Park. Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which bundles several advanced safety features, is standard on all TX models.

Takeaway

While the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX share some things in common, such as some powertrain options and basic chassis architecture, they differ significantly in terms of design, content, packaging, and pricing. The differences are a microcosm of what separates the two brands on a broader scale.

The Grand Highlander has a significantly lower starting MSRP and can seat more passengers than the TX, but the latter has a more premium interior, and available options the Toyota can’t match. The TX also has a plug-in hybrid option with a V6 engine that the Grand Highlander doesn’t offer, which may appeal to consumers who want a three-row SUV and the efficiency gains of a PHEV powertrain.

Ultimately, both vehicles are compelling in their own way, but are aimed at buyers with different priorities which are reflective of the brands they represent.

Toyota Grand Highlander Vs. Lexus TX. Photos: Amee Reehal, Daniel Rufiange

Price Difference Between the Toyota and Lexus Mid-Size SUVs

This is unsurprising, but the luxury TX’s starting price point is well over $10,000 more than the more affordable Toyota variant; the range-topping trims for each are on entirely different planets in terms of price.

US pricing: Grand Highlander vs. TX

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander US MSRP XLE (FWD) $43,070 XLE (AWD) $44,670 Limited (FWD) $47,860 Limited (AWD) $49,460 Platinum (AWD) $53,545 XLE Hybrid (FWD) $44,670 XLE Hybrid (AWD) $46,270 Limited Hybrid (AWD) $51,060 Limited Hybrid MAX (AWD) $54,040 Platinum Hybrid MAX (AWD) $58,125 Note: US price excludes Delivery, Processing & Handling (DPH) 2024 Lexus TX US MSRP TX 350 FWD $55,050 TX 350 Premium FWD $58,450 TX 350 Luxury FWD $60,950 TX 350 AWD $56,650 TX 350 Premium AWD $60,050 TX 350 Luxury AWD $62,550 TX 500h F SPORT $69,350 TX 500h Performance Premium AWD $72,650 TX 500h Performance Luxury AWD $78,500

Canadian pricing: Grand Highlander vs. TX