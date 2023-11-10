Creature of the Night: The Limited Maserati MC20 Notte Edition

The Trident returned to its supercar roots with the new MC20 — a V6-powered coupe putting down 621 horsepower and, in many ways, a successor to the iconic MC12 from the mid-2000s. Now, this new Maserati gets its first limited variant with the MC20 Notte Edition. To celebrate, some stars were on hand, including global brand ambassador and fervent MC20 enthusiast David Beckham, alongside racing champion Andrea Bertolini. They took centre stage at the debut in a short film, showcasing Beckham’s own MC20 as it transforms into a dynamic racing entity, surging through the cityscape under cover of night and conquering the racetrack at high speeds.

Limited to just 50 units worldwide and built in collaboration with GT1 world champion Andrea Bertolini, this exclusive model, born from Maserati’s racing heritage, boasts a stealthy matte ‘nero essenza’ exterior coupled with matte white gold details. Riding on 20-inch matte black birdcage wheels accented in matte white gold, coupled with sleek black brake calipers, the MC20 Notte interior gains 6-way power seats upholstered in Alcantara black/grey, adorned with yellow stitching and the iconic Trident emblem on the headrests. The Alcantara sport steering wheel features stylish carbon fiber inserts, adding a touch of sophistication.

A unique metal plate commemorating the exclusivity of the MC20 Notte Edition and a ‘UNA DI 50’ (one of 50) signature is applied between the two headrests, underscoring the rarity and distinction of this limited-edition MC20. But this rarity isn’t for sale to the public; the sneak preview was exclusive to Maserati Tridente members. Prospective owners are invited to partake in the Maserati on-track driving experience to get a taste of what the MC20 Notte Edition offers.