Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow

Lincoln’s likely plan to produce a Rivian-based all-electric SUV

Expect 400 miles of driving range

By News Editor

According to Reuters, Lincoln plans to produce an all-electric SUV based on the Rivian skateboard chassis. While neither company has confirmed reports, the collaboration is not far-fetched seeing as the Blue Oval recently invested $500-million into the California-based Rivian. Right now, Lincoln has two PHEV sport utilities in the stable with the Aviator Grand Touring mid-size SUV and Corsair Grand Touring recently unveiled in Los Angeles, so adding an all-electric product to the mix only makes sense for the luxury automaker. The US and China would be the main markets for the EV family hauler, built on the R1T and R1S hardware with production beginning in the last quarter of 2020 — this speculated Rivian-based EV, however, would hit dealerships sometime in 2022, according to insiders. Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, you know the entire sport utility market is on fire, and now, the electric SUV segment is beginning to swell as well. Ford, in particular, is making big moves with the launch of the BEV 5-seater Mustang Mach-E slated to arrive November 2020. Is Lincoln next? Our guess, yes.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
CATEGORIES:
LincolnAuto NewsLincoln News

UP NEXT

Lincoln

First Look: Lincoln’s Nibble New SUV Gets PHEV Treatment with 2020 Corsair Grand Touring

Amee Reehal -
Arriving Summer 2020, Lincoln's small SUV gets the plug-in hybrid treatement with new Corsair Grand Touring offering 266-hp and 25mile, 40km electric range.
Read more
Lincoln

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair brings ‘quiet flight’ to a mid-size SUV

Graham Heeps -
Lincoln's newest addition is the 2020 Corsair mid-size SUV. Arriving at dealers this Fall 2019, the luxury 5-passenger utility enters a very crowded market.
Read more
Lincoln

Lincoln Revives Suicide Doors with this Limited Edition 2019 Continental

News Editor -
Limited to only 80 units, Lincoln pays homage to the 1960s with the 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition sedan sporting these sweet centre-opening doors.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2015-Lincoln-Navigator-review

Drive: 2015 Lincoln Navigator Review

2018 Lincoln Navigator: 7 Things to Know About the Redesigned Luxury...

2019 lincoln nautilus suv amee reehal (7 of 14)

Island Vibes: Exploring Tofino in Lincoln’s New Nautilus SUV