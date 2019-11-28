According to Reuters, Lincoln plans to produce an all-electric SUV based on the Rivian skateboard chassis. While neither company has confirmed reports, the collaboration is not far-fetched seeing as the Blue Oval recently invested $500-million into the California-based Rivian. Right now, Lincoln has two PHEV sport utilities in the stable with the Aviator Grand Touring mid-size SUV and Corsair Grand Touring recently unveiled in Los Angeles, so adding an all-electric product to the mix only makes sense for the luxury automaker. The US and China would be the main markets for the EV family hauler, built on the R1T and R1S hardware with production beginning in the last quarter of 2020 — this speculated Rivian-based EV, however, would hit dealerships sometime in 2022, according to insiders. Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, you know the entire sport utility market is on fire, and now, the electric SUV segment is beginning to swell as well. Ford, in particular, is making big moves with the launch of the BEV 5-seater Mustang Mach-E slated to arrive November 2020. Is Lincoln next? Our guess, yes.