Lincoln Hints at 3 New Electric Vehicles by 2025 with the Star Concept Debut

By 2025, Lincoln anticipates half of its global sales to come from all-electric, zero emission vehicles — and based on their current offerings, we’re guessing these will all be SUVs. Paving the way is this glossy new Lincoln Star Concept making its world debut in LA, showcasing the luxury brand’s vision for connected, electrified vehicles.

EV shoppers looking for a premium product can expect three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, with a fourth offering the following year. Perhaps Lincoln’s most fuel-efficient vehicle at the moment is the stylish, compact Corsair Grand Touring PHEV.

Of course, as with most pre-production models, we don’t expect the new arrivals to look anything like this futuristic rendition. So, no, don’t expect floating doors and hovering front hoods (though we could be wrong). But, it’s all about design language and a glimpse into possible connectivity when the production models hit the dealership floor.

As Ford’s CEO puts it, “This is a shining example of what happens when we combine Lincoln luxury with flexible electrical architecture to create unimaginable experiences for customers.” Lincoln’s President adds, “It is (the Lincoln Star Concept) an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients.”

The company’s current lineup of SUVs is arguably the best-looking in the market — from the small Corsair and compact Nautilus to the mid-size Aviator and long-running full-size Navigator — sporting sleek, elegant, yet bold styling with those long flowing lines. The 2-row Lincoln Star Concept certainly follows suite, where the cabin is split into first- and second-row areas, coupled with overly spacious wraparound seating, single lounge leg rests, and a nice little glass beverage chiller integrated between the back seats for a proper premium vibe.

This is all a part of what Lincoln dubs Quiet Flight DNA — a design philosophy that marries a sense of peace and serenity within an electric experience. A few other standout features on this concept include a James Bond-style hidden compartment revealing a digital briefcase concept, a wing-shaped floating instrument panel, and a front “frunk” as seen with the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning where the absence of an engine makes way for more storage.

It’ll be interesting to see Lincoln’s entire lineup in just a few short years, especially coming off their recent Zephyr debut in China and a new Navigator arriving in North America soon. If the Lincoln Star Concept is any indication, the brand’s future certainly looks bright — and that’s a good thing for EV shoppers.