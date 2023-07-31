The New Off-Road Santa Fe Hyundai Needs to Build

Yes, you’re gawking at Hyundai’s next-gen, completely redesigned Santa Fe SUV. No, this isn’t an available off-road package for the mid-size hauler. It should be, but let’s not get our hopes up.

As radically different the redesigned 2024 Santa Fe is with its new blocky, Land Rover Defender-esque styling, so is this rending reimagined by automotive concept artist who goes by LittleBlackAnt.

Known for transforming everyday vehicles into glossy, whimsical concept renderings, the Korean-based artist tastefully and awesomely gave the family vehicle the proper overlanding treatment from virtually every angle, from what we’re seeing based on this single image.

First, gone are stock wheels and tires, replaced by burly beadlock wheels wrapped in knobby all-terrain tires. Paired to the massive fender flares to house the oversized rollers, large running boards along the sides, and higher ground clearance courtesy of a lift kit, this machine is built for adventure.

Up front, the lower grill is replaced by a new bumper with a skid plate, red tow hooks, and pair of round fog lamps. And gone is the license plate because who needs license plates off-the-beaten path. Moving up, the silver Hyundai emblem goes black, and the hood gains a black hood cover with large vent, while the black, more durable side mirrors get beefed up as well.

Even the wheelbase (and possibly track?) on the rock-climbing version appears to be much shorter compared to the stock model, particularly up front with a more stout hood.

The artist kept the stock roof rails intact, but added a streamlined roof rack up top to haul all necessary gear for a proper weekend getaway; the rack includes a cleanly integrated, rectangle-shaped light bar. All the lights — fog lamps, headlights, and light bar — swap the crisp white hue for the off-road worthy yellow colour for enhanced visibility when traversing the rough terrain in whatever elements Mother Nature throws your way.

There’s no rear shot of this off-road Santa Fe, but we’ll guess there’s a full-size spare and/or exterior mounted fuel cans. All this thing needs is a front winch and a snorkel kit for some serious fording, and we’re set.

Hyundai says there will be a off-road version of the new Santa Fe. It’s a trend many car companies are following, offering families off-road packages and options for their conventional SUVs.

But here, and compared to this gnarly concept, we’re expecting a much more watered-down version from the Korean, probably with some burlier tires and wheels, slightly higher ground clearance, and a skid plate, maybe. Let’s wait and see.