The One-Off 80th Anniversary Luxury Unimog

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks isn’t in the habit of building lifestyle vehicles, which is what makes this luxury Unimog so interesting. Created to mark the Unimog’s 80th anniversary and developed with Hellgeth Engineering, this one-off show car takes one of the most uncompromising off-road machines ever built and layers genuine comfort and design over top, all without softening its core purpose.

Underneath, it remains very much a real Unimog. Based on the Unimog U 4023, it retains portal axles, a flexible ladder-style frame, selectable all-wheel drive, and locking differentials front and rear. The big upgrade is power: the standard four-cylinder is swapped for Mercedes-Benz’s six-cylinder OM 936 diesel, producing 300 horsepower. The result is more effortless performance and smoother drivability, without compromising the mechanical honesty that defines the Unimog name.

Where things change dramatically is inside and out. Matte grey paint, aluminum beadlock wheels, and a modern LED lighting signature give it presence without trying to look fashionable. Inside the double cab, premium leather upholstery, contrast stitching, ambient LED lighting, and Mercedes’ MirrorCam system transform the experience for the driver and passengers alike. For now, it remains a one-off, heading into real-world customer testing next year. If the G-Class showed how a workhorse can evolve into luxury, this Unimog takes a different path (keeping its work boots on), while proving comfort doesn’t have to come at the expense of capability.