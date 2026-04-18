The 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD “Wolf” was the real deal, fielded across NATO forces through the Cold War. Simple, durable, and built without pretense throughout Europe at the time. This one-off commission from Expedition Motor Company (EMC) leans into that history, finished in a hand-applied NATO camo using exact military paint codes. No templates, no repeats, just the same loose placement guidelines soldiers once followed.

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Engine: 6.2L LS3 V8

6.2L LS3 V8 Power: ~430 hp / 425 lb-ft (typical LS3 output)

~430 hp / 425 lb-ft (typical LS3 output) Transmission: 6-speed automatic

6-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4WD (locking differentials retained)

4WD (locking differentials retained) Chassis: Fully restored 250GD Wolf platform

It’s a different story underneath. The original diesel four-cylinder is gone, replaced by a 6.2L LS3 V8 paired to a 6-speed automatic, turning a slow, utilitarian truck into something far more usable day-to-day. The open-top setup (bikini and full soft top included) keeps it true to its roots, while a Sweetgrass interior softens the edges just enough for civilian life.

It’s a contradiction done right: raw military DNA, rebuilt with modern power and a sense of design restraint. One of one, but not entirely out of reach if you’re willing to spec your own. Unfortunately, this rare G-Class SUV is sold, listed at a cool $185,000.