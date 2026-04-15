Long before brand collabs felt like marketing exercises, MINI has always leaned into individuality. This latest project with Austrian design studio Vagabund pushes that idea a bit further, delving into festival culture, sound, and community. We’ve seen this before with Vagabund’s BMW CE 02 EV scooter collab bringing retro charm, and their Lada Niva 4×4 Custom with a simple design for big adventure.

Based on the MINI Countryman, this new duo of one-off builds goes beyond the burly tires, reimagined here as mobile sound stages. Rear windows are gone, replaced with a custom outdoor audio system, complete with polymer granite speaker housings, integrated tweeters, and subwoofers that come alive when the tailgate drops. On their own, each car is a statement. Together, they’re essentially a rolling DJ booth.

Visually, the contrast is the hook. One leans light and graphic in Melting Silver with sand-toned accents; the other goes full monochrome in Midnight Black: clean, technical, and a bit more serious. Both sit higher, wider, and more planted, with 3D-printed wheel covers that subtly mimic speaker cones. Even the roof rack ties into the theme, echoing the look of audio grilles.

Related – 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 Review

Then there’s the detail that says everything about the intent: a built-in Sony Walkman on one side. Analog, personal, quiet—set against a car designed to project sound outward. It’s playful, but also kind of the point. Less about specs or capability, and more about converting a familiar crossover into something cultural (though, not for sale but more for inspiration). We were sold on the Walkman.