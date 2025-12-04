Paul Walker’s Understated 2005 Ford GT Is Up For Grabs

For all the wild machinery Paul Walker drove on screen, his real-life taste skewed far more refined. This 2005 Ford GT—now up for auction—comes straight from the actor’s “Always Evolving” collection and reflects exactly that: a modern homage to the GT40 wrapped in quiet confidence. Finished in Mark IV Red and ordered without the signature stripes, it’s one of just 14 cars built this way. Underneath its Camilo Pardo–designed aluminum bodywork sits a mid-mounted, supercharged 5.4-liter V8 paired with a six-speed manual and a helical limited-slip differential, delivering the kind of analog, unfiltered power Walker genuinely appreciated.

Bring a Trailer

This example carries just 3,700 miles and a handful of tasteful upgrades: an Accufab throttle body, ECU tune, aftermarket exhaust, Penske dampers, and staggered ADV.1 wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Red Brembo calipers clamp down on cross-drilled rotors, while HID headlights, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser round out the factory aero. The interior remains true to GT tradition—Sparco-designed seats with carbon shells, exposed aluminum floors, and a McIntosh head unit—paired with the classic GT40-inspired gauge layout and toggle switches. It’s the kind of cockpit that reminds you why these cars age so well.

Currently sitting at over half a million dollars, the car comes with a clean Montana title, spare lightweight BBS wheels, and a handheld tuner. More importantly, it offers something money typically can’t buy: a direct link to Walker’s authentic automotive identity. Not the movie myth, but the driver who valued craftsmanship, simplicity, and modern classics with soul. The current bid is USD $577,777 over at Bring a Trailer.