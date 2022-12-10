The 2023 GT Mk IV Honours Ford’s 1967 Racing Legend

Limited to 67 units, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV pays proper homage to its legendary ancestor. The original GT Mk IV from the late 1960s was a track beast, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967. Well, to celebrate this nostalgic win (and maybe put shade on the current Ford GT), Ford Performance builds this twin-turbo EcoBoost engine powered rocket making over 800-horsepower, fitted with a race transmission, new lightweight chassis with a longer wheelbase for greater on-track handling designed by Kar Kraft, all packaged into that iconic aero-focused design — and sporting a carbon fiber “long tail” body here — that’s just timeless.

Once Ford confirms the privileged few to own this beastly supercar that’s hand-built out of the Ontario, Canada plant, expect deliveries to begin late spring 2023. As Ford’s global director puts it, “The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way.” We’d have to agree.

Here’s a closer look at the iconic 1966 GT40 Mk II by Ron Wakefield at Road & Track.

[envira-gallery id=’112604′]