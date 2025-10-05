Hot Wheels has been turning childhood dreams into collectibles for over five decades. Mercedes-Benz has been turning precision engineering into rolling art for just as long. When the two brands collaborate, only good things can happen.

Unveiled at Race Service in Los Angeles, this one-off Mercedes-Benz CLA art car looks like it blasted straight off a six-lane orange track and onto the streets of L.A. The project—part of Mercedes-Benz’s Class of Creators series—invited Hot Wheels to “Play Beyond Limits,” a motto that pretty much sums up what you’re seeing here: a full-scale fantasy car with the swagger of a toy and the polish of a concept showpiece.

Full-Scale CLA with Toy-Car Attitude

The CLA’s sleek proportions get pushed to cartoon extremes. Oversized diffusers, wild spoilers, and bright, 1980s-inspired color pops give it that unmistakable Hot Wheels DNA. Think candy-orange paint, neon accents, and retro flame graphics that look ready to melt pavement. Overall, it’s a statement; an art piece celebrating the imagination that drives both kids and carmakers to dream bigger.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will be turned into a Hot Wheels diecast car that will go on sale in spring 2026.

Inside the Race Service space, the line between design studio and playroom blurred. The installation was less auto show, more creative playground and proof that collaboration can spark as much wonder as innovation. For anyone who grew up racing die-cast cars across kitchen floors, seeing a real-life Hot Wheels CLA hits a deep nostalgic nerve.

A 1:64-scale die-cast version of the CLA art car will hit store shelves in spring 2026, letting collectors and casual fans alike park a piece of the project on their desks, display cases, or mancave.

Mercedes-Benz’s Class of Creators has already seen names like Ice Spice, Gustaf Westman, and KidSuper put their spin on the brand’s design language. But this Hot Wheels collaboration feels different and less about fashion, more about fun. It’s Mercedes loosening its tie, handing the keys to the kid inside every car lover.