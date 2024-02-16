First Look: Porsche Debuts 2025 Taycan with More Power and Range

Toronto, ON — The 2025 Porsche Taycan made its global debut in Toronto at the Canadian International Auto Show, with the German automaker keen to highlight just how far it will go with its flagship EV.

Improved Electric Range While Shedding Weight

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Or, to be more precise, how far drivers will go when they take one for a long drive. The Taycan is important to Porsche’s EV business — especially given that it claims it’s sold 150,000 Taycans globally to date — with the 2025 model’s range rated up to 365 miles or 587 km per charge. The key to that metric is that the company is standing firmly behind it, claiming the sporty sedan can hit that number regardless of how much highway or city driving you engage in. However, there is no clear word on how cold winters might impact those numbers yet.

Either way, it’s a measure of the confidence Porsche is rolling with by citing several mechanical changes and upgrades to make it all possible. For starters, the vehicle trimmed some fat to the tune of 33 lbs., most of which came from the rear motor and axle. A newer 105kWh Performance Plus battery raises the usable power to 97 kWh, adding extra juice on top of that. Then, there are the redesigned aerodynamics of the wheels and tires that deliver a paltry 0.22 drag coefficient.

New Taycan Turbo S Pushing Nearly 1000 Horsepower

Speed is a common theme throughout, but not without a few caveats based on trim. The Turbo S version has 938 horsepower and 818 lb-ft of torque that can hit 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 2.4 seconds — so long as you get the Sport Chrono package. The Taycan Turbo has many of the same features, except it’s limited to 871 hp and 693 lb-ft of torque. Then there’s the Taycan 4S, which can go to 536 hp or 590 hp, depending on which battery is inside.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

No extra charge for adaptive air suspension

Porsche is also making adaptive air suspension standard rather than an upgrade, throwing in a new “Active Ride” suspension as an optional upgrade for the all-wheel drive versions. In practice, it’s supposed to keep the Taycan level all the time, whether you’re braking, steering, or accelerating with some force, balancing out the pitch and roll that inevitably happens when doing that. In other words, as a driver or passenger, you should expect a smooth ride almost anywhere.

Charging Duties Improve for 2025

That also goes for those times you need some juice. Porsche says it has reduced the temperature necessary to start DC fast charging. Increasing the charge rate without touching the 55-degree Celsius (131 Fahrenheit) ceiling sounds intuitive to keep the battery healthy while plugged into a DC charger. The max charging rate is now 320kW, 50kW higher than previous Taycans.

In real terms, the automaker claims a charge from 10 to 80% should only take 18 minutes, but that may be when conditions are optimal regarding both the weather and the grid. Even though the 2025 model has more kilowatts to fill, the timing is less than half what the original Taycan could do in 2019 when it debuted.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Porsche is also making more of its optional upgrades now standard for all trims, including a new cooling system, Lane Change Assist, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, electrically folding exterior mirrors with mirror surround lighting, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), wireless charging tray for smartphones, electric charging ports on the driver and front passenger side, and Drive Mode switch.

2025 Taycan Interior and Styling Changes

Most of the changes are inside, with an exterior that mostly sticks to the snazzy look the Taycans have always had. New headlights are now flatter and have HD matrix technology with better optics, which also goes for the taillights. The Porsche logo in the rear will light up and feature a three-dimensional, glass-look design. It is available for the first time in an illuminated version with greeting animations when entering and exiting the vehicle.

We couldn’t step inside any of the new Taycans at the show, but we know the updated infotainment system will see Apple CarPlay play a more significant role in vehicle functions. That also includes new video streaming capabilities on the central display (while parked) and the passenger display (parked or not parked).

The 2025 Taycan won’t come cheap. The base 4S model will start at $99,400 USD or $135,00 CAD, while the Turbo will be $173,600 USD or $196,800 CAD, and Turbo S will go for $209,000 USD or $236,100 CAD. Dealerships will get the vehicles in showrooms in the spring, with first deliveries coming sometime this summer.

Porsche will also open its first Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Toronto in late 2024, the third in North America after Atlanta and Los Angeles. The 20-acre site will be in Pickering, Ontario, and include a two-kilometre-long driving circuit for anyone, be they customers or fans (with no hope of ever buying one), to test out the vehicles.

The Sonderwunsh Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

To commemorate the opening, Porsche showcased a custom 911 GT3 RS car built as a collaboration between teams in Canada and Germany under the company’s Sonderwunsh (special request) program. The red and white motorsport paint job is an obvious ode to Canada, while the interior is adorned with all-new fabric created only for this particular vehicle. It will be on display at the new Experience Centre Toronto.