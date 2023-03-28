Redesigned 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hits Sports Sedan Status

Hyundai’s on a roll lately with their with their progressive, futuristic designs – even picking up an award recently. Now, the Korean extends these efforts to another model in the lineup. An ancestor, if you will, and no, it’s not an SUV or crossover.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan enters its eighth-generation, following up on its 2019 redesign. This family hauler has been around since the mid-1980s, and while other automakers are ditching their 4-door cars altogether, Hyundai continues to give the Sonata love, for those who prefer the low ride height and other benefits the lowly sedan offers.

The redesigned 276-horsepower Elantra N 4-door sports sedan is another good example.

Sleeker looks, more engine options, and refreshed interior

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line

The new Sonata has a more aggressive and dynamic exterior design with a sleek, coupe-like profile, a wider grille, and a sportier front bumper – all courtesy of the N Line-based exterior design. Inside, it now comes with updated features like a larger infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an available 10.25-inch touchscreen.

On the power front, the new Sonata Hyundai sedan offers a choice of three different powertrain options, including a 1.6L turbocharged engine, a 2.5L naturally aspirated engine, and a hybrid powertrain. This all leads to improved performance with more horsepower and torque, as well as improved fuel efficiency, according to Hyundai.

Also expect a range of enhanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line

New Sonata available late March 2023

Overall, the new Sonata is a significant upgrade over the previous model, with a sportier design, updated features, improved performance, and enhanced safety features. Details are pretty slime, particularly the performance specs, but Hyundai is officially debuting the Sonata at the Seoul Mobility Show, March 30–April 9, 2023. So, we can expect more specs then.

The car should hit the market March 30 globally, available in standard and N-Line trims.