2024 Electric SUVs & Crossovers: New Models to Watch For

A follow up to our 2023 Electric SUVs & Crossovers guide, if you’re holding out for a 2024 model, keep these entirely new or completely redesigned options on your shopping list.

With car inventories now getting a bit better, coupled with new EV SUVs packed with even more tech, improved electric range, faster charging times, and more powerful powertrains, 2024 might just be the right year to consider a new, zero-emissions family hauler.

Keep checking back as we’re updating this list as newer 2024 electric sport utilities continue to roll out.

2024 Volvo EX30

Release Date: Summer 2024

Release Date: Summer 2024

Status: New Model

Volvo EX30 exterior

Volvo EX30 exterior

Volvo EX30 interior

Volvo EX30 interior

Volvo EX30 interior

Volvo EX30 interior













Key features: Smallest CO 2 footprint of any Volvo car to date Two powertrain options including 422-hp twin motor setup Adventure-ready Volvo EX30 Cross Country in the works

The Swede’s all-electric offering grows to four with the new EX30 — a compact EV SUV with the smallest CO 2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, according to the company. Available with two powertrains — including the Single Motor Extended Range variant and Twin Motor Performance variant — the compact Volvo sports a low centre of gravity coupled with a low and evenly distributed weight for a more nimble drive.

The single motor version serves up around 275 miles between charges, opposed to the more performance-oriented twin motor setup delivering 422 horsepower and sprinting 0-60 mph in 3.4-seconds. This more robust system adds an additional second e-motor, and will charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Inside, expect some handy storage solutions to optimize this small SUV’s limited cabin space; plus, four interior colour packages to level up the clean, Scandinavian design. Of course, this Volvo is packed with safety and features a new generation of Volvo’s popular Park Pilot Assist feature.

Better yet, expect more adventure-ready Volvo EX30 Cross Country to be available late 2024. This versions ramps it up with a host of off-road features like bigger 19- black wheels, front skid plates, and higher ground clearance.

2024 Polestar 4

Release Date: Early 2024 (Production late 2023)

Release Date: Early 2024 (Production late 2023)

Status: New Model









Key features: The company’s fastest production car ever 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds The Long range Dual motor features 400 kW with 544-hp

Polestar has unveiled its second SUV, the Polestar 4, which is an electric performance SUV coupé that combines the aerodynamics of a coupé with the spaciousness of an SUV. The design of the Polestar 4 is inspired by Polestar’s concept cars, and it is the fastest production car to date.

Unlike traditional SUV coupés that compromise rear headroom and comfort, the Polestar 4 has been designed from the ground up to prioritize rear occupant comfort and experience. It’s positioned between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3, discussed more below, in terms of size and price. According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the Polestar 4 marks a new approach to SUV coupé design.

This is the fastest production car ever developed by the Swedish brand, with the ability to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds. It boasts a maximum power output of 400 kW (544 hp) and features permanent magnet, synchronous motors. The driving dynamics of the Polestar 4 align with the brand’s reputation for sharp steering and handling responses, resulting in an exciting and agile driving experience for all passengers.

2024 Kia EV9

Release Date: Late 2023

Release Date: Late 2023

Status: New Model

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9

2024 EV9

2024 EV9

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

2024 EV9 GT-Line

Key features: Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV EV9 GT-Line with Dual-motor offers 379 hp and 516 lb.-ft. of torque 2nd-row power-adjustable seats with leg extensions optional

Right now, all-electric 3-row SUVs designed to haul 7 passengers are hard to come by. But Kia is now in the race with the 2024 EV9 – the Korean’s first dedicated 3-row EV SUV.

The EV9 is built on Hyundai-Kia’s all-conquering E-GMP architecture and is a little longer than a Kia Telluride but similar in height and width. Kia says it has leveraged the packaging benefits of an EV to provide generous accommodation for six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration.

There’s a dual-display cockpit with full digital instrumentation and premium interior materials with alternatives to traditional leather, including partially recycled materials. Power adjustable second-row seats with leg extensions are an option. SUV practicality comes in the form of 7.8in of ground clearance and up to 5,000 lb of towing capacity.

2024 VinFast VF 6

Release Date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Status: New Model

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2





























Key features: 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque for range-topping VF 6 Plus 399 km / 248 miles of range for entry-level VF 6 Eco Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard

The smallest offering in the Vietnamese-based automaker’s electric lineup, the VF 6 is a stylish little hauler putting down a respectable 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque, paired to a front-wheel drive system. And that’s for the top Plus trim. The entry-level Eco garners 174-hp and 184 ft-lb of torque. A maximum range on a full charge of 248 miles (WLTP target) for the VF 6 Eco version is on tap, coupled with 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft torque.

VinFast has hit the mark on the styling front; that distinctive V-shaped design cue both at the front and the rear just works, without looking tacky. The exterior guise is all courtesy of Torino Design, a famous Italian design house for the past ten years, who’ve worked with countless other big brands like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, and many others.

Some key cabin tech and features includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice-assistant, and an in-car karaoke app and an app called what3words that offers a simpler way to access voice-activated navigation.

2024 VinFast VF 7

Release Date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Status: New Model































Key features: VF 7 Plus makes 349-hp and 368 ft-lb of torque, with 431 km / 268 miles range AWD drivetrain for VF 7 Plus model Entry-level VF 7 Eco offers 450 km / 280 miles of range

About a foot longer than the subcompact VF 6, the compact VF 7 is the only model of the two available with all-wheel drive. That’s for the Plus model only, making an impressive 349-hp and 368 ft-lb, compared to the front-wheel drive Eco trim’s 201-hp and 228 ft-lb of torque. Both trims are available with one or two electric motors.

The VF 7 Eco offers maximum range on a full charge of 280 miles (WLTP target), along with 201 horsepower at 228 lb-ft of torque. The Plus comes with a standard 2-motor AWD system, offering maximum range of 268 miles (WLTP target) paired to an impressive 348 horsepower with 368 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the VF 7 steps it up not only with more space and cargo, but a larger 15.6-inch screen as well. The VF 7 Eco gets more basic cloth fabrics, compared to the VF 7 Plus’ more luxe premium vegan leather.

VinFast offers two large SUVs as well with the mid-size VF 8 and 3-row VF 9, both already on sale across North America.

2024 Polestar 3

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: New Model















Key features: Dual-motor configuration that generates 489-hp & 620 lb-ft of torque Performance Pack increases power & adds 22-inch wheels Active air suspension system is standard

Scandinavian minimalism backed by impressive power, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV, following the debut of the Polestar 1 & 2.

At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)

The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

2024 Polestar 2

Release Date: Summer 2023

Release Date: Summer 2023

Status: Major Updates









Key features: Company first: RWD drivetrain (for the single-motor variant) New motors with extra power and increased range Redesigned front-end inspired by Polestar 3 SUV

We’re still on the fence whether the Swede’s Polestar 2 is a sedan or SUV crossover. But we know it’s a 5-door electric performance fastback, and that’s all the really matters. The 2022 Polestar 2 saw some big updates, but for 2024, the sleek EV gains much more significant changes.

On the performance front, both power and range, the Polestar 2’s changes are significant. This includes all-new electric motors, a more powerful battery, sustainability improvements by reducing carbon impact by 1.1 tons, and rear-wheel drive for the single-motor variant — a Polestar first and a drivetrain somewhat uncommon with electric vehicles. This motor churns out 30 extra horses from 170-hp to 200-hp, and more torque at 361 lb-ft up from 243 lb-ft.

First introduced on the Polestar 3 SUV, the updated Polestar 2 also now gets a new high-tech front end, for what the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath states “is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.” We’d have to agree with that.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Release Date: Fall 2023

Release Date: Fall 2023

Status: New EV Model

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

Key features: Most affordable in the compact SUV EV class at $30,000 starting MSRP Optional eAWD drive system makes up to 290-hp & 346 lb-ft torque 11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard

Chevy’s compact Equinox SUV not only goes all-electric for 2024, it’s also the most affordable in the class, according the the company. Following on the heels of the Silverado EV pickup and Blazer EV SUV, the Bow Tie company is going full steam ahead on the electric car front.

Starting at around $30,000 in the US ($35,000 in Canada) for the entry-level Equinox 1LT trim, the standard FWD system puts down approximately 210-horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque, while the optional eAWD system significantly ramps it up to 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque.

11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard offering up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, while the optional 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging on the range-topping Equinox 3RS eAWD can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging. This is all covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the Equinox EV — and that’s over and above the SUV’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Release Date: Summer 2023

Release Date: Summer 2023

Status: New EV Model



























































































Key features: Blazer EV SS puts down 557 horsepower Super Cruise hands-free system is available Blazer EV RS offers best electric range at 320 miles

Not a 2023, but still worthy of this list. Chevy’s mid-size Blazer goes all-electric for 2024. The first-ever electric performance model from Chevrolet, the Blazer SS delivers the most powerful experience in the range. Available exclusively with an all-wheel-drive configuration, its powertrain generates a maximum of 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque.

Chevrolet did not reveal the mechanical specifications of the RS yet, but we know it shares some of its details with the SS, including the dual-part LED lights that display a uniquely composed lighting sequence when the Blazer arrives or leaves a scene. These lights, along with the Chevy logo, also illuminate to show the EV’s state of charge.

The LT trims share most of the features, including a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. They also carry the same infotainment system, instrument cluster, and charging capabilities as found in high-end trim levels.

2024 Hyundai Kona

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: Redesigned







Key features: Four powertrains: EV, ICE, HEV and N Line Futuristic looks with EV-led design Larger dimensions including bigger interior space

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV enters its second generation boasting a bolder & more dynamic design, driver-centric interior, and four powertrains, including an all-electric version. Interestingly, designers first created the EV model and then replicated the changes to accommodate an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain.

The next-generation Kona gets bigger than the previous generation in length, width, and wheelbase. It’s 4,355 mm (171.5 inches) long – that’s a 150 mm increase from the outgoing EV. The width improves by 25 mm (0.98 inches), while the wheelbase grows by 60 mm (2.6 inches).

Up front, one thing that remains the same is the unique LED light bar stretching across the hood. However, the EV model uses a pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp for distinction. The headlights, contained in a black plastic piece, find their place below the light strip on each corner. Inside, the interior grows bigger and is more upscale than before. While Hyundai didn’t share much information about the cabin, we can see two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver information) packed within a single bezel.

