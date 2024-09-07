French automaker Renault recently revealed a spectacular new concept based on its 17 Coupe from the ‘70s. With a fondness for pretty hatchbacks, Renault has given us some stunning designs over the years. And for this restomod, they’ve enlisted renowned avant-garde French designer, Ora Ïto to reimagine the iconic coupé.

The original Renault 17 TS from the early 1970s.

The Renault 17 produced from 1971-1979 had a longitudinally mounted engine driving the front wheels, and it was available with fuel injection in later years. Front-wheel drive was still in its infancy and the Renault was ahead of its time. It was a pretty coupe with clean lines and a flowing fastback silhouette reminiscent of the era but also timeless in its appeal.

Designer Ora Ïto, born in the 70s, is a leading contemporary designer known for his beliefs in “Simplexity” which is the study of the balance between the simple and the complex. Ïto wanted to maintain the 17’s lines. “I wanted to add my own design codes, accentuating some of the characteristics with a futuristic touch to give them a more timeless look,” he said in a press release.

The design starts with the monocoque structure of the original redone in carbon fibre which helps keep the weight at just 3086 lbs. Ïto kept the original’s shape nearly intact. The body is 17 cm wider for better handling and has puffed-out fenders and square wheel wells. Four rectangular headlight modules are perfectly inspired by the original and the rear has a thin lightbar that runs from end to end. It’s a pillarless coupe just like the original with frameless windows and louvred rear quarter panels.



















Renault says the interior maintains its original standards, and features the same seating position, range of equipment and meticulous finish. There’s a central screen running Renault’s current infotainment and four square digital gauge pods behind the steering wheel evoking the design of the classic model.

Mechanical details about the car are scant but we know that it has a fully electric drivetrain with a 270 hp motor driving the rear wheels. Because it’s relatively light, it should also be engaging to drive and if there’s a company that knows how to make cars handle, it’s Renault.

Finished in Galactic Brown, this restomod is a near perfect rendition of the original Renault 17 and a drop-dead gorgeous car, period. It’s on display at Maison 5 in Paris till September 11th. It will then head to the Chantilly Arts & Elegant Richard Mille competition from September 12-15, before being moved to the Renault stand at the Paris Motor Show that runs from October 14-20.