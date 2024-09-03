First Drive: 2025 VW Jetta Balances Value with German Precision

The Volkswagen Jetta gets a thorough update for the 2025 model year. One of the company’s most recognized and popular nameplates, the Jetta has been a staple in Canadian driveways for over 40 years.

With its robust German engineering, tidy handling, and practical packaging, the Jetta compact sedan has always been seen as a more premium player in a value-driven segment. But its prices have always been reasonable, and that trend continues with the newest one. The new Jetta Trendline is priced at $25,795 in Canada and $21,995 for the “S” in the U.S., a minimal increase over last year. Here’s what the newest Jetta brings to the table

New front and rear design

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Slimmer headlights flow neatly into a narrower, more Golf-like grille. Higher trims get a new light bar on the front, just like the electric ID.4. The new front bumper sprouts cobra-like fangs and a much larger opening, helping visually lower the car. At the back, there’s a new trunk lid and a new lightbar that ties the taillights together. JETTA or GLI, depending on the model, is now also scripted on the trunk.

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Here’s a quick summary of the styling changes:

New front fascia with redesigned upper and lower grilles for a wider, more modern look.

for a wider, more modern look. Updated LED headlights and an available light bar for a distinctive appearance.

and an available light bar for a distinctive appearance. Revised trunk lid and standard light bar connecting the taillights, emphasizing width.

connecting the taillights, emphasizing width. Sport Package adds a blacked-out grille, window surrounds, and mirror caps.

adds a blacked-out grille, window surrounds, and mirror caps. GLI models feature black honeycomb grilles with a red accent strip; Black Package available with black roof and alloy wheels.

with a red accent strip; Black Package available with black roof and alloy wheels. New exterior colors: Monterey Blue Pearl and Alpine Grey.

Monterey Blue Pearl and Alpine Grey. Updated alloy wheels across trims, ranging from 16-inch to 18-inch designs.

Refreshed cabin

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Volkswagen has given the cabin more visual flair, breaking up the monotone theme that permeates throughout. There’s a new 8-inch floating screen (10.25-inch on Trendline and GLI) and redesigned HVAC vents that extend into the dash.

A new dual-zone climate control system with touch-sensitive controls is standard on all trims, but the wheel didn’t need re-inventing here. The old buttons and dials were ergonomically and aesthetically superior. Finally, there are new colours and new trim options.

- Advertisement -

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The significant interior updates summarized:

New dashboard design with seamlessly integrated passenger air vents.

with seamlessly integrated passenger air vents. 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system standard across all models.

standard across all models. Standard Climatronic Touch automatic climate control for a sleek centre stack.

for a sleek centre stack. Updated seating materials : Rhombus cloth, Microcloud leatherette, and perforated Vienna leather options across trims.

: Rhombus cloth, Microcloud leatherette, and perforated Vienna leather options across trims. Heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel is standard on all models.

is standard on all models. 10-colour ambient lighting system standard on higher trims and GLI models.

standard on higher trims and GLI models. Volkswagen Digital Cockpit: 8-inch display standard; 10.25-inch fully configurable Digital Cockpit Pro on higher trims.

More standard equipment

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The base model is now equipped with blind spot monitoring, dual-zone climate controls, an 8-inch touch screen, and VW’s Car-Net with emergency services. It also has wired Apple Car Play and Android Auto, heated seats, LED head and taillights, and automatic emergency braking. Even the entry-level Jetta is a well-equipped new vehicle that’s only a few hundred dollars more than the outgoing version. Everything else might be more expensive today but the Jetta isn’t.

You can still get the Jetta GLI with the manual

2025 VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The VW Golf will discontinue its manual transmission option after MY 2024, which is surely sad news for the enthusiast community, but you can still get one in the GLI. Due to various factors, the Golf will be dual-clutch automatic only, but Volkswagen Canada tells us that they’ll continue to offer a manual in the Jetta GLI for as long as the powers-that-be let them.

The Jetta is still great to drive

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI

Standard engine specs: Engine : 1.5L EA211 turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine

: 1.5L EA211 turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine Horsepower : 158 hp

: 158 hp Torque : 184 lb-ft

: 184 lb-ft Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission GLI engine specs GLI Engine : 2.0L turbocharged and direct-injection TSI four-cylinder engine

: 2.0L turbocharged and direct-injection TSI four-cylinder engine GLI Horsepower : 228 hp

: 228 hp GLI Torque : 258 lb-ft

: 258 lb-ft GLI Transmission: 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Jetta has always had a good reputation for being a fun car to drive, and that continues to be true with the latest model. Even the base trims are stable on the highway and confident in the corners. With precise, well-weighted steering and a punchy turbo engine, the Jetta does not disappoint on a back road. It’s also a fuel-miser, easily sipping under 6L/100 km on a rigorous drive loop.

The GLI gets a multi-link rear suspension, a trick front differential, and plenty more power. The 2-litre turbo puts out 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, fed through a dual-clutch automatic or a 6-speed manual. You can chuck it into corners and power out of them with minimal drama and understeer. It’s quite a chunk of change more than the base Jetta ($34,995 CDN/$32,715 U.S) but also a lot more fun. Either one brings serious value to the table.