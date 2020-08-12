Tire News

Celebrating Heroes: Sailun Tire honours first-responders with Drive-In Movie Night

A fun night out while thanking all those keeping us safe

Amee Reehal
Sailun Tire honours first-responders with Drive-In Movie Night
- Advertisement -

We’re several months into this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and the effects of isolation is hitting many of us hard. Meanwhile, the tireless and heroic efforts of our front-line workers and first responders continues — keeping us safe even with an anticipated second-wave looming in the coming months. 

What better way to acknowledge, celebrate and thank the contributions of these unsung heroes while bringing people together for a fun night out in a safe and responsible way than a drive-in movie night.

That’s exactly what Sailun Tire recently did hosting their successful Sailun Drive-In Movie Night. “The idea came about after thinking of ways in which people could gather safely and socially to have fun,” explains Mark Pereira, Senior Marketing Manager at Sailun Tires Americas. “And to recognize the great contributions made by front-line and essential workers such as first responders, firefighters, paramedics, health care professionals and care home staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

Check out this short video from the event:

160 parking spots were available — all accounted for as word of the Sailun Drive-in Movie Night quickly spread. Non-perishable food donations were being accepted and the movie intermission featured special presentations that highlighted the contributions of front-line and emergency workers, while special gift baskets were provided to attendees as they drove into the venue.

In addition, Sailun Tire did a separate draw for 8 sets of tires, all won by essential workers and first responders.

A fitting event hosted by the global tire brand, “providing a great opportunity to tie in the automotive industry with the car culture experience that is still extremely prevalent in North America,” says Pereira.

Patrons at the Sailun Tire Drive-In Movie Night receiving their gift packages as they roll in. Photo: Sailun Tire

Giving back and doing the right thing

From automakers converting their plants into PPE manufacturing facilities to corporate brands such as Sailun Tire giving back and putting smiles on peoples’ faces, it’s great to see these big companies giving back and doing their part in a genuine and well-intentioned fashion, making a difference while acknowledging those who keep us safe.

As Sailin Tire puts it, “Showing our appreciation and bringing everybody together through events like this is simply the right thing to do.” From the looks on the faces of the patrons at Sailun Tire’s first drive-in movie gathering, we’d have to agree. 

Families getting out and enjoying a movie night out during lockdown. Photo: Sailun Tire
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
CultureFeaturedTire News

UP NEXT

Jeep Gladiator

The go-anywhere, do-anything diesel Gladiator for the hardcore overlanders

News Editor -
Jeep is giving off-road explorers another reason to consider the new diesel-powered Gladiator with this Farout Concept - a true overland mid-size pickup.
Read more
Camper & Trailer

Beast MODE 4×4 is a Sprinter van conversion done right

Amee Reehal -
If you're shopping for a new Sprinter van 4x4 for sale, this ultimate off-road camper by Alabama-based Storyteller Overland may fit the bill.
Read more
Cadillac

Cadillac puts V8 power on pause for its first all-electric vehicle: 2023 LYRIQ crossover

Chris Chase -
Cadillac has revealed its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the LYRIQ, a crossover the company hopes will be a turning point toward a more successful future.
Read more
Minivan Reviews

6 Best Minivans for Buyers Who Actually Appreciate Minivans

Chris Chase -
Choosing the best minivan to buy might be tough. Here, we list 6 2020 & 2021 models including Best All-Weather, Best Looking, Best Handling & Best Upscale.
Read more
Motorcycles

Off-the-Grid: 7 Best Adventure Touring Motorcycles Available Today

Greg Williams -
Hit the pavement or dirt in a dual-purpose motorcycle. Here are the 7 best off-road bikes to consider, including R1250 GS Adventure, Africa Twin & KLX250.
Read more
Ford Bronco

2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs

News Editor -
The new 2021 Ford Bronco literally just hit the scene and won’t be available until early 2021 in 2-door or 4-door form,...
Read more
Honda

Minivan fans will appreciate the new Odyssey’s big changes & new features

News Editor -
Honda gives its best-selling Odyssey minivan big updates for 2021. A flat-folding 2nd-row, rear seat reminder, standard Honda Sensing, better wheels & more.
Read more
Truck Reviews

Compact Pickup Trucks: 7 top models on the market today

Chris Chase -
Shopping for a compact pickup truck? We highlight all the top mid-size trucks on the market today, including Colorado, Gladiator, Tacoma, Ranger and more.
Read more
New Cars

5 new vehicles worth checking out

Travis Persaud -
New vehicles for 2020 - particularly SUVs & crossovers - are plentiful. Some great, some not so much. Here are 5 models that surprised us - in a good way.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

List of old-school Defenders that put the new model to shame

Amee Reehal -
Let's face it, old Land Rover Defender models put the glossy, new SUV to shame. These classic & customized Defender 110 & 90s once for sale top our list.
Read more
Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Graham Heeps -
Mazda fills another SUV niche, but does the 2020 CX-30 bring anything different to the table? Considering the Mazda3 GT/Hatch is cheaper & just as capable?
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Insane, 1,400-HP Mustang Mach-E GT Drifter Shows EV Haters What’s Up

Amee Reehal -
Based on the Mustang Mach-E GT trim, Ford Performance & RTR Vehicles just produced this 1,400-hp all-electric SUV Mach-E 1400 prototype. Because they can.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
pirelli Scorpion Verde Plus II

Scorpion Verde Plus II updates Pirelli’s SUV all-season tire range

cooper tire discoverer at3 lineup

Cooper Tire Debuts New Discoverer AT3 Lineup at 2018 SEMA Show

2017 pirelli calendar behind the scenes

Pirelli launches first ever behind-the-scenes site for 2017 Calendar