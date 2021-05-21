Detroit-based Shinola just dropped arguably one their best watches to date — which also happens to be inspired by the need for speed, naturally piquing our interest. Part of the Canfield Collection, the new Canfield Speedway is the brand’s first automatic tachymeter chronograph, first chronograph with an automatic movement, and their most technical & complicated watch to date. Priced at $2,995, it’s also their most expensive. A true vintage car lover’s watch, the Canfield Speedway sports a Shinola checkered flag rotor on the movement, a 20mm perforated black Italian leather strap with classic quick-release buckle, a stock car-inspired colourway, and that sweet, fixed tachymeter scale along the bezel which converts time elapsed into speed travelled, whether it’s miles or kilometres. A cool little touch: the watch comes enclosed in a red toolbox paying homage to legendary American race car mechanic Louis “Red” Vogt, a part of vintage American racing and stock cars of the 1920’s. Other key features include a 48-hour power reserve, 27 jewels, a 45mm polished stainless steel case featuring heavy coin edge, a full exhibition case back, and water resistant capabilities up to 10 ATM. As Shinola’s head designer puts it, “The watch is about the colourful and courageous origins of American stock car racing – like when Daytona Beach actually happened on the beach.” And that’s precisely why we dig this watch. The Canfield Speedway is currently sold out at Shinola’s website, but you can still grab one at Neiman Marcus.