Shinola X Lincoln 100 Year Runwell Chronographs

Back in 2021, Lincoln and Shinola collaborated on the Aviator Concept — giving the luxury mid-size SUV a little more style and earthy tones. Now, the Detroit-based due team up again, but this time, on something the Shinola lifestyle brand does well: producing gorgeous watches with timeless design.

Much like the Aviator Shinola Concept, the Lincoln 100th Anniversary Timepieces put both brands’ craftsmanship, design and artistry on display while celebrating the luxury automaker’s 100 year birthday. As Lincoln puts it, “We are proud to showcase our combined approach to luxury with these Shinola watches – a memento to mark Lincoln’s anniversary.”

Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph Shinola Runwell Automatic

Shipped in a custom Lincoln 100 Years wooden watch box, two version of Shinola Runwell styles will be made available: the Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph and Shinola Runwell Automatic. But of course, these are exclusive timepieces, with only 500 units of each model being produced.

With a larger 48-mm face, the Runwell Sport Chronograph sports a custom Lincoln branded second sub-eye with an optional Lincoln-stamped leather strap for a more casual look. The touches of gold and rose set this one apart — particularly, the copper accents paying homage to the Aviator Concept, coupled with the rose gold detail on the bezel as well as black and rose gold dial and hands.

The Runwell Automatic is a unisex watch and rings in a little smaller at 39.5-mm, but also slightly more expensive. With a matte black vellum-textured dial, rose gold numbers, and custom Lincoln-branded seconds sub-eye with a polished stainless-steel case, it’s tough to decide between these two. A nice touch with the Automatic is the black leather strap with the Lincoln logo stamped into the tip.

The Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph and Shinola Runwell Automatic sell for $1,100 and $1,300, respectively, and available online at Lincoln’s retail store here. Again, only 500 units of each watch are being sold with pre-order opportunities. Learn more:

