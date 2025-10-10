Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to blending luxury with culture, but this latest creation takes that crossover to the next level. To mark the kickoff of the League of Legends World Championship 2025, the German automaker just revealed something straight out of a gamer’s dream: a one-of-a-kind CLA art car inspired by the tournament’s new Summoner’s Cup trophy.

Part sculpture, part show car, the League of Legends Mercedes-Benz CLA Art Piece is more about celebration than driving. Designed in collaboration with Riot Games, the handcrafted CLA showcases the same silver chrome finish, blue sapphires, and gold trim found on the new Summoner’s Cup. Look closer and you’ll spot engraved nods to every Worlds winning team from 2011 to 2024, turning the car’s chassis into a rolling tribute to esports history.

It’s the latest entry in Mercedes-Benz’s Class of Creators series, including five unique art pieces based on the new CLA, each crafted with creative partners from different worlds. For this one, the inspiration came from millions of fans who’ve turned League of Legends into a global phenomenon. The result? A bold fusion of gaming passion and German design precision, a car that looks more at home on a championship stage than a city street.

Mercedes-Benz has been the official automotive partner of Worlds since 2020, but this year’s reveal feels like a more profound statement. So, not just branding, but a genuine nod to the artistry of gaming culture. The company even released a cinematic reveal film showcasing the CLA art piece in all its glowing, trophy-like glory.

Worlds 2025 runs from October 14 to November 9 across Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu, and you can expect this chrome-dipped CLA to be front and center. Whether you see it as a marketing move or a modern art flex, one thing’s sure: Mercedes-Benz just built the wildest League of Legends car yet.

It’s easy to dismiss brand collabs like this as surface-level marketing, but this one actually lands. By turning a high-performance coupe into a literal art piece, Mercedes-Benz isn’t trying to sell cars. It’s showing it understands culture. It’s where gaming meets craftsmanship, hype meets heritage. And that’s a lane few brands drive better than Mercedes.