This is something fans of the popular BRZ have been yearning for — a more powerful version gaining significantly improved driving dynamics with updated styling cues and additional interior features in the mix.

While there’s still no turbo engine for those expecting one, and frankly, the outgoing model was an overachieving track rocket to begin with, this second-generation 2022 BRZ improves in every way possible for the racing purists, rendering a high-performance yet affordable 2+2, real-wheel drive coupe that’ll easily go toe-to-toe on the track with sports cars over twice its price.

More horsepower & torque for 2022 courtesy of a bigger 2.4L engine

2022 Subaru BRZ. Photo: Subaru

A larger, naturally-aspirated 2.4L engine is good for 228-hp at 7,000 RPM —up over 20 horses from the outgoing model’s 2.0L powerplant making 205-hp; torque improves 15-percent as well, rated at 184 lb-ft of torque. One of the best BRZ features stays intact: a 6-speed manual transmission Subaru improved for 2022; optional is the enhanced 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters the Japanese automaker says will now generate even better acceleration.

New chassis improves handling: lower stance, wider, less weight, and added rigidity

Retaining that wide, low-slung design, expect the 2022 BRZ to sit even lower and wider than before thanks to a new chassis gaining an even lower centre of gravity with significantly more rigidity, particularly up front where lateral bending rigidity has been increased by 60-percent. The wheelbase widens to 2,575 millimetres (101.4 in).

2022 Subaru BRZ. Photo: Subaru

A new electric power steering system will offer better driver feedback and the BRZ’s traction system with 5 drive modes — dubbed Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) — also gets a major overhaul; when the track calls, driver’s can disable the VSC altogether for more control.

Ringing in at at a lower 1,277 kilograms (2,815 lbs.) curb weight, Subaru managed to shed the BRZ’s weight by introducing more aluminum to the hood, fenders, and roof.

2022 Subaru BRZ Performance Specs:

Performance:

Engine & Displacement 2.4-liter, 4-cyl. horizontally-opposed (Boxer), alloy cylinder block and cylinder heads Horsepower 228 hp @ 7,000 RPM Torque 184 lb.-ft. @3,700 RPM Fuel system Direct and port fuel injection Valvetrain Double overhead chain-driven camshafts (DOHC) Transmission Standard: 6-speed manual with short-throw shifter;

Optional: 6-speed automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters and downshift blipping control Stability/traction control Vehicle Stability Control with traction control and five settings