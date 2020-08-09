Subaru Subaru Outback

New Outback ramps up safety with more standard features

2021 Outback adds Steering Responsive LED Headlights, Front and Rear Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, and Rear Seat Reminder all as standard features

subaru outback 2021 model
The Subaru Outback saw a major redesign for 2020 entering its 6th-generation; for 2021, expect some worthy new features thrown in as standard, all with a nominal $150 price bump in the US.

Otherwise, the 2021 and 2020 Outbacks are the same inside and out — read our full 2020 Outback review here for more. 

2021 Subaru Outback release date & US pricing

The off-road SUV wagon will hit showroom floors in October 2020, starting at $26,795. The 2021 trims include Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.

Even at the entry-level Base model, the Subaru Outback is well-equipped at the sub-30K price point with power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors, and USB ports in the mix. At the high end, the Outback Touring XT price increases $250 from the outgoing model, now with an $39,945 MSRP (before destination charge and fees).

Here’s full US pricing, before the extra delivery charge under $2,000:

Outback — $26,795
Outback Premium — $29,045
Outback Limited — $33,595
Outback Touring — $37,495
Outback Onyx Edition XT — $35,145
Outback Limited XT — $37,995
Outback Touring XT — $39,945

So, what’s new for the 2021 Outback?

It’s all about more features thrown in — for free. So no having to fork out extra cash for upgrades like Steering Responsive LED Headlights, Front and Rear Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, and Rear Seat Reminder — now all standard in the new Outback.

These safety features, paired to Subaru’s all-wheel drive system, keep solidifying the long-slung, sedan-like SUV as a top choice for families. 

Steering Responsive LED headlights are beneficial for those evening drives, where the headlight beams in the direction the vehicle is traveling on curved roads. Rear Seat Reminder system alerts the drive if occupants — kids, pets — are still sitting in the back. And for those passengers who haven’t buckled up, Seat Belt Reminder will ensure everyone knows with that appropriately annoying audible and visual warning.

All Outbacks find the CVT transmission paired to either a 2.4L turbocharged engine in the Outback XT good for 260-hp at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm, or the standard 2.5L engine putting down 182-hp at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

It’s worth noting, the new-generation Outback also increases towing capacity (finally), so expect the same for the 2021 model.

