TAG Heuer is paying homage to a classic timepiece, going way back to 1972. Inspired by the world of auto racing and the Swiss watchmaker’s roots in aviation, TAG is relaunching the elegant Autavia timepiece – a name simply derived by combining ‘auto’ and ‘aviation.’ Makes sense with a nice ring to it.

Sporting a 42mm face above 168 moving components, the 1972 Special Re-Edition Autavia’s polished steel body with a sapphire case back, 33 jewels, and polished steel and aluminium bidirectional turning bezel, is just as fresh today as it was back in the early 1970s — overall, a beautifully designed, clean-looking chronograph that’s modern no what the era.

The black calf skin bracelet paired to the polished steel pin buckle looks sharp, and the date window at 6 o’clock is a nice little touch throwing back to old school watches.

Expect the reborn US$5,800 Autavia to provide 72 hours of reserve power to go with its killer looks from a throwback watch we’d be happy wearing, pretty much all the time.

