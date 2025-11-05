The Defender Pickup Returns With a Handmade Twist

The Land Rover Defender pickup once roamed the fields and backroads of Britain; rugged, utilitarian, and proudly simple. That version is long gone, but Dutch coachbuilder Heritage Customs is bringing it back in spirit with the Valiance Pickup, a handcrafted reinvention based on the modern Defender 130. The SUV’s rear section is replaced with an open cargo bed, sculpted metalwork, and bespoke details that blend old-school practicality with modern design.

Heritage Customs

In line with the company’s mandate for craftsmanship, each Valiance is built to order, with options ranging from custom exterior colors to fully reimagined interiors trimmed in leather or Alcantara. Unique wheels, hand-finished paint, and made-to-measure upholstery make every truck a one-of-a-kind off-roader, a tribute to the Defender’s working roots and reborn as a piece of rolling art. Pricing starts around €10,000 (roughly $11,000 USD) for the conversion slot, with full builds reaching well into six figures depending on specifications. The first examples are slated for delivery in early 2026.