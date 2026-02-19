adidas x Audi Brings Streetwear Energy to F1

Adidas is no stranger to the automotive world. From high-performance capsules with Mercedes-AMG to limited-edition drops alongside Bugatti, the brand has steadily blurred the lines between speed and style. Now, with Audi’s arrival in Formula 1, that crossover deepens. The adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team collection: a 160-plus piece launch spanning teamwear, lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, marking the first chapter of Audi’s F1 identity. Before the first race is run, the team has a look.

The collection splits between technical teamwear built for drivers, engineers, and mechanics, and a broader fan range designed for everyday use. Subtle gray and chalk tones, inspired by the titanium finish of the Audi R26, are offset with signature red accents. The DNA line focuses on essential pieces rooted in core team colors, while the Elevated Fanwear range leans into cleaner cuts and understated branding. Driver-specific merchandise for Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto adds personality, with limited-edition drops planned throughout the season. Available February 19, the adidas x Audi release positions Audi’s F1 debut as more than a motorsport entry — it’s a brand statement delivered with streetwear energy from day one.