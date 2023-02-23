Tesla Destination Charging: Finding a Nearby Station & Expected Costs

So, you’re the proud owner of a Tesla. Now, it’s time to charge things up. Destination Charging Station exclusive to Teslas will be your go-to. But what exactly is Destination Charging, how do you quickly find a station near by, and how much can you roughly expect to pay to ‘fuel’ up your new EV? We break it all down below.

First, what is Tesla Destination Charging?

Tesla Destination Charging is a network of high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations designed specifically for Tesla cars. These chargers are located at various destinations such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other public places, allowing Tesla drivers to recharge their cars while they enjoy their surroundings.

It’s part of Tesla’s efforts to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure to support electric vehicles, making long-distance travel and everyday use more convenient for EV drivers.

Tesla model lineup charging up. Photo: Tesla

Expect faster Tesla charging over standard EV stations

These exclusive stations typically provide Tesla-specific charging equipment, which can charge Tesla vehicles faster than standard charging stations. These charging stations can deliver up to 80 amps of power, providing up to 72 km of range per hour of charging. Additionally, Tesla Destination Charging stations are typically located in convenient and accessible locations, making them easy to find and use.

Incentives for businesses with Tesla charging stations

Tesla Destination Charging stations are offered as a service to businesses and organizations, providing a way for them to attract Tesla drivers to their locations. By offering Tesla Destination Charging, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and provide a convenient amenity for their customers. Tesla provides the charging equipment, installation, and maintenance, allowing businesses to offer a high-quality service with minimal investment.

This entire charging infrastructure is Tesla’s vision for a sustainable transportation system. By building a comprehensive charging infrastructure, Tesla is working to overcome one of the main barriers to electric vehicle adoption: range anxiety. By providing fast and convenient charging at a growing network of destinations, Tesla Destination Charging is making electric vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient than ever before.

How do you find the nearest Tesla Destination Charging Station?

Tesla Destination Charging Stations. Photo: Tesla You can find the nearest Tesla Destination Charging Station using the following steps: Visit the Tesla website at www.tesla.com. Click on the “Charging” tab in the top menu. Select “Find Us” from the drop-down menu. Enter your location or use the map to browse nearby locations. Select “Destination Charging” as the charging type. The map will show you the nearest Tesla Destination Charging Stations, along with their address, distance from your location, and other relevant information. You can also use the Tesla mobile app to find the nearest Destination Charging Station. Just open the app, select “Find Us” from the menu, and follow the same steps as above.

Keep in mind that Tesla Destination Charging Stations are typically located at hotels, restaurants, and other public locations, so you may need to ask permission or make a reservation to use them.

What is the general cost to charge at a Tesla Destination Charging Station?

The cost to charge at a Tesla Destination Charging station can vary depending on the location and the specific terms set by the host business or organization. In most cases, the cost to charge at a Tesla Destination Charging station is based on the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity, which can vary depending on the local electricity rates.

Tesla doesn’t set the charging rates

Tesla does not set the pricing for charging at Destination Charging stations, as it is up to the host businesses to determine the fees. Some businesses may offer free charging as a perk for customers, while others may charge a fee for the service. The fees can be set as a flat rate or based on the amount of electricity consumed.

“Tesla Charging” mobile app

Tesla Charging mobile app. Photo: Tesla

Tesla provides a mobile app called “Tesla Charging” that allows Tesla drivers to locate and navigate to Tesla Destination Charging stations, view pricing information, and start and stop charging sessions remotely. This app also provides drivers with real-time information about the charging status, including the amount of energy delivered, the estimated time remaining, and the cost of the charging session.

Overall, the cost to charge at a Tesla Destination Charging station can be more affordable than gasoline, as electric vehicles are generally more efficient and the cost of electricity is typically lower than gasoline. However, the exact cost can vary widely depending on the location and the pricing set by the host business or organization. It is always recommended to check the pricing information before using a Tesla Destination Charging station to avoid any surprises.