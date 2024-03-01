Ford EVs Now Charge at Tesla Superchargers Across North America

Public fast charging has become much easier and more convenient if you own a Ford Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. As of February 29th, Ford EV customers gain access to over 15,000 superchargers across Canada and the U.S.

Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said, “This move will improve the public charging experience by giving our customers even more choice and is a vital part of our growth as an EV brand.”

Ford customers can find a Tesla Supercharger using the FordPass app (left) or the in-vehicle Public Charging App (right).

Public fast charging is one of the biggest pain points of EV ownership. While the network is growing, many stations remain unreliable, which can mean the difference between arriving at your destination or being towed there.

Charging an EV at home is still the most cost effective and convenient solution but not everyone can do this. Fast charging stations are the closest thing we have to gas stations, and the really powerful ones can add more miles or hundreds of kilometers of range in minutes. Tesla operates one of the fastest and most reliable charging networks in North America. It is also one of the largest, and gaining access to it is a big deal for Ford EV customers.

Free Adaptors for Current Ford EV Owners Before July 2024

To charge at a Tesla Supercharger, a Fast Charge (NACS) adapter is required, and Ford is making them available to existing Ford EV owners free of charge. The adapter can be ordered through June 30, 2024, by going to Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter, but customers must be enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network. After that, it will be available for purchase (US$ 230, including estimated tax and shipping).

Ford EV adaptor to use the Tesla Supercharger.

The Tesla Supercharger network more than doubles access to fast chargers for customers in the BlueOval Charge network. Ford calls it “the network of networks,” making up the most extensive public charging network offered by an American automaker. The network eliminates the need for on-site credit card use by storing payment information in a global account that can be accessed through the vehicle’s touchscreen. Owners only have to plug their cars in, and charging begins automatically.

Ford is the first automaker to give its customers access to Tesla superchargers. Future Ford vehicles will have the NACS plug built to eliminate the need for the adapter altogether.