Tesla Model S Vs. Model 3 — What Sets Them Apart?

Tesla introduced its first full-production EV with the Model S sedan back in 2012, featuring a progressive design, exceptional performance, and a host of advanced tech facilities. Over the years, the company improved its offering and made it one of the best EVs you can buy. The only issue for some buyers is its price, which is too steep.

Targeting the more budget conscious EV customers, Tesla unveiled the Model 3 in 2017, boasting much of the same charm as its big brother at a more affordable price point. Thanks to its excellent range, performance, tech, and value-for-money proposition, the Model 3 is now the world’s best-selling zero-emission vehicle, with sales numbers beating all other cars in the company’s lineup.

While both the sedans are exceptional, there are some key differences between the two. Here, we make a proper Tesla Model S vs. Model 3 comparison to find out which EV may suit you best.

Performance & Power

Model 3 Specs

2022 Tesla Model 3. Photos: Tesla

The Model 3 is accessible in three variants offering different range and performance ratings. The least expensive Standard Range Plus comes with an EPA-estimated range of 272 miles, zooms to 60 mph from a standstill position in 5.8 seconds, and tops out at 140 mph.

The mid-level Long Range delivers 358 miles between charges and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 145 mph.

The flagship Performance Model 3 delivers 38 miles less than the Long Range, i.e., 315 miles, while delivering quicker acceleration. You can expect it to hit 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds and max out at 162 mph.

Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range Performance Range 272 mile 358 miles 315 miles Cargo 23 cu ft 23 cu ft 23 cu ft Drivetrain RWD AWD (dual motor) AWD (dual motor) 0-60 mph 5.8 sec 4.2 sec 3.1 sec Top Speed 140 mph 145 mph 162 mph

Model S Specs ( Plaid and Plaid+)

2022 Tesla Model S. Photo: Tesla

The most affordable, entry-level Long Range Model S performs better than its little sibling. It delivers 405 miles range with a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. That’s 52 miles extra than the Long Range Model 3 and 10 mph quicker. If that’ still not enough, Tesla got Plaid.

Plaid and Plaid+

In the last quarter of 2020, the American electric automaker revealed the tri-motor Plaid model boasting 396 miles range, 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds, and a top speed of 200 mph. Tesla initially planned to offer the Plaid+ version as well with 520+ miles of range but later dropped the idea.



Model S Model S Plaid Range 405 mile 396 miles Cargo 23 cu ft 23 cu ft Drivetrain AWD (dual motor) AWD (tri motor) 0-60 mph 3.1 sec 1.99 sec Top Speed 155 mph 200 mph

Power is worlds apart

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus comes with a single motor rear-wheel-drive layout, generating 283 hp (211 kW). The Long Range AWD and Performance AWD offer 449 hp and 480 hp, respectively.

Tesla has made sure the Model S reigns supreme in the power department of sedans. The dual-motor Long Range variant yields 670 horsepower, while the tri-motor Plaid creates a whopping 1,020 horsepower, which is even better than most supercars.

Exterior & Interior

Size sets them apart

The utterly obvious dissimilarity between the two Tesla sedans is size. The Model S is bigger (196 vs. 184.8 length and 116.5 vs. 113.2 wheelbase) and heavier than the Model 3, but there isn’t much difference in the legroom (34.2/Model 3 versus 35.4/Model S). The shorter wheelbase of the Model 3 makes it easier to maneuver and park in tight spaces.

Furthermore, the S offers 19″ or 21″ performance wheels while the Model 3 Standard and Long Range models sport 18″ or 19″ and 20″ on the performance variant.

Both the sedans give you the option of tinted glass roof and look stunning, but the 2022 Model S slimline front grille is still a head-turner.

Inside the Tesla cabins

The biggest attraction inside the new Tesla Model S is its 17-inch portrait touchscreen in the center, which Tesla also chose for the Model 3 but in 15-inch size. Besides, the Model 3 has a full steering wheel, which we usually find in other mainstream vehicles, but the Model S boasts the notorious ‘yoke’ steering we mostly see in Formula 1 cars. Is this yoke steering a good choice for a premium sedan? Different people have different opinions on it, but most drivers felt to adjust to the design in a short time.

Here’s our full piece on the 2022 Tesla Model S interior.

Importantly, though, you may feel that every detail in the interior is a little improved in the Model 3. While the earlier Model S had some built quality issues, the new interiors have evolved and complemented the vehicle’s exterior appearance.

Besides having a bigger 17-inch horizontal touchscreen, the Model S offers more cargo space – 28 cubic feet compared to mere 15 cubic feet on the Model 3. The bigger luxury sedan also features a HEPA air filtration system to thwart viruses, bacteria, pollution, and smells from entering inside.

YouTuber, Jon Rettinger, is a popular tech reviewer and does a solid interior review in his 2021 video:

Price

The entry-level 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range starts at $94,990 (as of this writing), while the Plaid goes for a minimum of $129,990.

On the other hand, the 2022 Model 3 RWD starts at $44,990, the Long Range costs $50,990, whereas the Performance demands $58,990 and up.

Both the vehicles give you a plethora of accessory options to adorn and equip your Tesla for an extra price.

Takeaway: which Tesla sedan should you buy?

Selecting between the two Teslas is never easy. The old-timer Model S is undoubtedly an excellent choice for a roomy sedan with good cargo space and unparalleled performance, but it is expensive. The refreshed model comes with plenty of updates that make the offering more lucrative but add extra dough to an already expensive car.

In contrast, the Model 3 is a smaller and relatively slower alternative, presenting a decent range and performance at a reasonable price. It is why it has become the best-selling all-electric car in many countries with consistently strong sales.

If we just consider the price factor, choosing the Standard Range Plus Model 3 is a no-brainer. For better range and performance, pay a few more thousand dollars for dual-motor trim levels.

Being a fresh sedan with a clear idea of customer expectations in the years to come, the Model 3 is evolving fast in design and performance. We expect to see a lot more updates in the near future.

Generally, both Tesla cars are equally worthwhile. It all depends on how much money you can willingly spend. If you are an EV convert, it is wise to start with a Model 3. However, if you are looking for exceptional speed and luxury, go for the Model S. If money isn’t an issue, why not start with the tri-motor Model S Plaid for a supercar-like experience.