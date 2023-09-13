Culture

Rare Lancia LC2 Racing Legend Restored to Perfection

The crew at Canepa in Scotts Valley, California brought this early '80s icon with an impressive racing pedigree back to life.

By News Editor
Restored 1983 Lancia LC2

The Lancia LC2 is a racing icon that left its mark on the track during the 1980s. Built to compete in the 1983 World Endurance Championship, this LC2 is one of only three Lancia Works cars from that era. Its impressive racing pedigree includes two appearances at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, culminating in a commendable 6th overall finish in 1985.

The LC2 also tasted victory at the 1983 1000 Kilometres of Imola and secured podium finishes at Mugello and Kyalami. What sets this LC2 apart is its meticulous restoration carried out by Canepa of Scotts Valley, California, between 2015 and 2016. This process brought the racing legend back to its former glory, making it a true collectible.

As one of only seven factory-built LC2 chassis ever produced, this car boasts the more attractive 1985 body configuration. It’s a testament to Lancia’s racing heritage and innovation. Accompanied by a Lancia Certificate of Origin, detailed restoration binders, and assorted spares, this LC2 is a piece of racing history waiting for its next adventure. It’s a rare opportunity to own a fully restored, championship-winning race car that continues to captivate motorsport enthusiasts worldwide.

