10 Interior Changes You’ll Notice in the 2026 Toyota RAV4

With the redesigned, sixth-generation 2026 RAV4, Toyota didn’t radically rethink the cabin. But it did meaningfully refine it. Small but deliberate changes to the screens, controls, storage, and seating add up to a space that’s easier to live with every day. Here are the interior updates you’ll actually notice from behind the wheel.

1. Larger, More Integrated Center Touchscreen Every 2026 RAV4 now comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen as standard, while Limited and XSE trims upgrade to a larger 12.9-inch display (seen here). The screen is better integrated into the dash compared to 2025, reducing the “tablet-on” look and improving reach and visibility.

2. New Digital Gauge Cluster A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard across the lineup, replacing analog dials entirely. Navigation prompts can now display full-screen in the cluster, keeping your eyes closer to the road. Even the base RAV4 LE gets this one.

3. New Toyota Multimedia System with 5G Connectivity

The latest Toyota Multimedia system debuts with 5G connectivity, faster responses, and personalized driver profiles. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, with customizable widgets and an improved “Hey Toyota” voice assistant.

4. Shift-by-Wire Transmission on Upper Trims

Higher trims introduce a shift-by-wire system with paddle shifters, freeing up console space and modernizing the cabin feel. It also enables advanced features like Traffic Jam Assist and Advanced Park.

5. Improved Storage and Charging Layout Toyota reworked interior storage with better console organization, wireless charging docks, and up to five USB-C ports on the XLE we reviewed and above. Limited and XSE trims add dual wireless charging pads, a rarity in this compact SUV segment.

6. More Standard Comfort Features Across Trims Every RAV4 now includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, and rear AC ducts as standard equipment. This narrows the comfort gap between base and higher trims more than before.

7. Enhanced Seating on Mid and Upper Grades XLE adds a power-adjustable driver’s seat and heated steering wheel, while Limited (seen here) and XSE gain heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory, and heated rear seats. These upgrades make higher trims feel genuinely premium inside.

Interior materials and trim transitions feel more cohesive this generation, with cleaner dash lines and clearer separation between grades. Sport-focused trims like the GR SPORT seen here lean into darker finishes, contrast stitching, and performance-inspired accents, while ambient lighting remains subtle, adding warmth at night without distraction.

9. Built-In Drive Recorder and Expanded Safety Tech

A standard built-in drive recorder can capture footage using exterior cameras during manual or triggered events. This complements Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, which improves detection for systems like Pre-Collision and Lane Tracing Assist.