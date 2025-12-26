There is a new trim available in the Mustang Mach-E lineup in 2025, and it just might be the best one out there. Of course, it is also the priciest offering. The new Rally trim transforms the EV crossover into a more capable gravel-ready vehicle. Since it is as powerful as the GT Performance trim we reviewed, these modifications make it better for the enthusiasts who prefer their SUV with more of everything.

Performance and Driving Impressions: A Fun and Fast Rally Car for the Road

Power: 480 horsepower

480 horsepower Torque: 700 lb-ft

700 lb-ft Drivetrain: Dual-motor all-wheel drive

Dual-motor all-wheel drive 0–60 mph: ~3.4 seconds (Ford estimate)

~3.4 seconds (Ford estimate) Battery: 91 kWh usable (extended-range)

91 kWh usable (extended-range) EPA-estimated range: 265 miles

Let’s be clear: the new Rally trim is better than a regular Mach-E when the asphalt ends…and it finally gets a heat pump for 2025. But it’s no rally car! It is still quite heavy, as are most EVs on the road, but the added 1-inch lift and extra protection underneath help a lot. And those MagneRide shock absorbers make it even more comfortable, even when it’s driven hard.

It’s not that it’s too hard to drive, but even considering the weight of the battery, the Mach-E Mustang is fine with less horsepower under the right foot. And then, there is the price.

The Rally treatment doesn’t stop there, as the interior is adorned with more sculpted front-row seats, sport pedals, and badging. And since there is 480 horsepower and 700 ft-lb of torque, the Mustang Mach-E Rally is no slouch. With all-wheel drive, the Rally is perfect for slippery conditions, but for the driving enthusiast, the RallySport driving mode removes traction control for controlled slides with more yaw, firmer damping, and linear throttle. It’s easy to accomplish on loose gravel, but also on wet asphalt.

It is also worth noting that the Brembo braking kit up front plays an important role in slowing this roughly 5,000-lb (2,270-kg) vehicle. In terms of efficiency, the Mustang Mach-E Rally is rated at an EPA-estimated 265 miles (426 km) of range, which is about 15 miles (24 km) less than the Mach-E GT Performance. That said, it still edges out the Standard Range Mach-E, which is rated at 250 miles (402 km), though it trails the Standard Range RWD version at 290 miles (467 km).

Interior: GT Performance Vibes

The cabin doesn’t change much from the other trims in the lineup. Quiet with a lot of acoustic insulation, the Mach-E Mustang is a great place to spend time on the road. And it is also very nice to steer this powerful performance EV daily. The space is generous in both rows, and the build quality is very good for a generic brand EV.

What stands out in the Rally trim is how well the interior balances performance intent with everyday usability. The more supportive front seats do a good job of holding the driver in place during spirited driving, especially when the RallySport mode encourages more aggressive inputs. Yet, they remain comfortable enough for longer highway stints. Visibility is good, the driving position feels natural, and the steering wheel and pedal placement reinforce the Mach-E’s sporty character without feeling overdone.

While the vertical touchscreen remains a point of contention for ergonomics, the system itself is responsive and intuitive, and the overall cabin layout feels familiar and easy to live with. In short, the Rally doesn’t radically change the Mach-E’s interior formula, but it subtly sharpens it to match the added performance and attitude better.

The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally takes the EV crossover to a more adventurous level. Improved height is welcomed, so are these more aggressive tires. And that RallySport mode is joyful. If drifting were allowed on public roads, this Rally version would make a great sliding machine without costing much to run. Of course, it is not even close to what a Bronco or Wrangler offers in terms of offroading, but it’s clearly the most rugged Mustang out there, and since roads are bad in many parts of North America, this lifted EV is a great addition, if you can live with the hefty price.

Pros

Strong and efficient drivetrain

A very smooth ride

Lifted height is better for gravel roads

Very fun to drive

RallySport mode is even better

Cons

The price

Vertical center touchscreen is not our favorite setup

Range is not its forte

